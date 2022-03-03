Lung, an art-punk, cello-rock duo, will be coming to Boise for Treefort and performing on March 23, 24 and 25. The band is made up of Kate Wakefield and Daisy Caplan, who have played over 500 shows in North America and Europe.
Caplan is a drummer and has played in bands such as Foxy Shazam, Babe Rage and Ayin. Wakefield, from Cincinnati, is a classically trained opera singer, and also plays cello. He is also a part of Kate’s Kids Songs — a project where original kids songs are performed online for the Ann Arbor Child Development Center in Michigan.
Because of the band’s conviction that all people deserve access to music and art, Lung plays at non-bar venues as much as possible for people of all ages.
That is, of course, when they are able to tour. Lung was set to headline a two month tour in 2020, then the pandemic hit. The two had to cancel over 100 dates. So instead of touring, the two successfully managed to record a new album, “Come Clean Right Now,” which was released on Aug. 20 of last year.
The writing of the album happened mostly online, with the two sending files back and forth to each other, instead of their usual process of working in the same room, while on the road, or between tours. It became an outlet, and you can hear this emotion in their music.
Wakefield’s voice is beautiful and unyielding, with Caplan’s drums always providing a strong energy to every song. If you have the time to check out their music videos on YouTube at The SoftBurn Channel, you will not be disappointed. The “I’m Nervous” music video is so goofy and absurd you can’t help but love it and the band.
Before coming to Boise, they will be in Rexburg, Idaho at The Basement on March 22 and at the Beehive in Salt Lake City on March 20. After Treefort, they will be making their way in their van to Bend, Oregon at Silver Moon Brewing on March 26, and then to Eugene, Oregon at John Henry’s III on March 29.