Holistic Meditation, a hip-hop artist from Boise, has his fourth solo album titled “The Rebel.” As an artist, he takes a lot of influence from rappers from the 90s, such as KRS-One, Rakim and Brother Ali.
“When I wrote my music, I tried to be very conscious of where I’m going with it, the story that I’m telling, why I’m telling you, just the entire theme,” Holistic Meditation said. “If I can use my words to be as conscious as I can, I think it may inspire the people listening to be a little more conscious of what they’re doing, embracing their emotions.”
He first became interested in hip-hop as a kid when he was in school using an early internet search engine. He looked up hip-hop and then the song “The Message” by Grandmaster Flash and the Furious Five popped up. The song is widely regarded as one of the greatest hip-hop songs of all time and solidified the genre’s ability to tell impactful stories.
He wrote his first song in eighth grade but never told anyone due to fear of being ridiculed until he was in college. As a college student, he tried Environmental Health and Political Science but realized he was more passionate about music.
Idaho isn’t exactly known for its hip-hop scene, and Holistic Meditation is aware of that.
“It’s interesting because Idaho doesn’t have a specific sound. You can go to the South, man, they have a very specific sound; in New York, very specific sound; West Coast, specific,” he said. “Idaho has almost nothing.”
He and his brother as a group go by The Freedom Renegades, and he said they have to ride a line between hip-hop, rock-rap and their own brand of music.
“There’s not a lot of venues that want to book hip-hop, because not that many people are going to come out,” he said. “We’ve definitely created a pretty good following.”
He is also in charge of a recording studio and a record company called Meditated Records, which he started about four years ago.
“I started as a rapper, and then realized it was just costing way too much money to be paying recording studios,” he said. “So, I hired somebody to teach me how to do it, and then took it from there: started my own recording studio, started my own labels, started my own printing company.”
Listening to Holistic Meditation, you’ll notice a focus on thoughtful lyrics and oftentimes strong, yet minimalistic beat. I especially liked his most viewed music video, “Bounce” Ft. Antoniyo Greenwood, with the latter’s chorus sounding like an ocean wave, calm yet powerful. The music video for “Occupy” was well-edited and visually beautiful.
And true to his namesake, the artist meditates every day. He is currently reading “The Book of Secrets,” which has 112 meditation techniques and he does a different one each day. When coming up with his stage name, he wanted something that would illustrate his goal of bringing relaxation to the world. So he thought of ‘Holistic,’ which means encompassing the whole world, and ‘meditation,’ which can essentially mean calming oneself.
The album is available to listen to on Spotify, YouTube and other music streaming services.