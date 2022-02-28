The 2021 Grammy-nominated band, Hiss Golden Messenger, is scheduled to play at the Neurolux from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. on March 1.
The American folk band, led by MC Taylor, will perform their album, "Quietly Blowing it", from Merge Records. The album has received much critical acclaim, to say the least. It has received four stars from The Guardian and Rolling Stone, with Glide Magazine calling the group one of the most important bands in America.
Since the pandemic started, MC Taylor has done a few shows during the summer, a solo tour in September, then a full band tour in December.
“It's not brand new, but it's still kind of weird to be out,” MC Taylor said. “There's still a lot of anxiety surrounding the whole enterprise of touring. Stuff is still getting canceled and all that. We're just kind of trying to make it work as best we can.”
Throughout his career, MC Taylor has figured out his own leadership style. He’s not looking over people’s shoulders.
“Generally speaking, if someone ends up in my band, then I already know that they have the goods. I know that they can play the music, and I know that their personality is gonna blend with everyone else,” MC Taylor said. “Then I just try and leave people enough space to find themselves in the music. You know what I mean? If I hire someone, I'm asking them to bring their thing to the music.”
The title song of the album is a must for any slow-folk lover, with MC Taylor’s amazing voice perfectly being heightened by the gentle-strumming guitar. The most popular song from the album, “Sanctuary,” has over ten million listens on Spotify and is more upbeat, but just as good, and is a perfect walking song for these days when Boise is turning from winter to spring. I would also recommend their newest album, “O Come All Ye Faithful,” if you are in the mood for some late holiday music.
So far on the tour, they have played the Neptune Theatre in Seattle, Washington and Billsville West in Walla Walla, Washington. They’ve also recently played a sold-out show in Portland at Mississippi Studios. Their next shows will be in Salt Lake City, Utah and Fort Collins, Colorado.
“We're living in such a complicated and exhausting time. I want people to be able to come and set aside their anxiety for a couple hours,” MC Taylor said. “That's certainly what I'm doing.”
One dollar from every ticket goes to support the Durham Public Schools Foundation. Durham is the town where the band originated. General admission is $21.