It’s official — the Treasure Valley is the home of James Beard award-nominated chefs. Not one, not two, not three — but four were announced in the 2023 James Beard Awards for Restaurant and Chef Semifinalists.

In the “Best Chef: Mountain” division, which includes Colorado, Idaho, Montana and Utah, Salvador Alamilla of Amano in Caldwell; and three others from Boise: Dan Ansotegui, Ansots; Kris Komori, KIN; and Kibrom Milash, Kibrom’s Ethiopian & Eritrean Food, were recognized.


Rebecca and Salvador

Salvador and Rebecca Alamilla stand in front of the location of their restaurant, Amano Restaurante, in downtown Caldwell. The building at 702 Main St. used to be home to the Bird Stop.
Kris Komori

KIN chef Kris Komori was nominated again this year for Best Chef in the Northwest, awarded by the James Beard Foundation.

