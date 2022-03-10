Treefort since its inception has made it a priority to become as sustainable as possible. In years past, that has meant working with food trucks to switch to canned water, using solar and battery power, having festival-goers use metal cups and reusable water bottles, making signage and decoration out of recycled material as well as becoming the first festival to become a Certified B-Corp in 2015.
“It’s not really possible to do, in my mind, completely zero waste. You’ll always have some waste somewhere,” said David Broderick, director of sustainability at Treefort. “Is that our goal? Of course. It’s a goal to reduce waste to the bare minimum.”
To help achieve the bare minimum amount of waste, Treefort is adding a new wash station so that food vendors at Foodfort can serve washable bamboo plates. The station will be mostly manual and will use potable water from local businesses. There are still some things the team will have to figure out, such as how many plates they will have to clean in an hour. As of now, this will not include the food trucks at Treefort.
“We try to tackle this stuff incrementally because, sometimes, it’s the cost to the festival-goers,” Broderick said.
An example of this is when Treefort stopped using plastic cups. The organizers didn’t want to force people to buy a reusable water bottle and a steel cup for Alefort, so they encouraged attendees to bring their own and, in 2019, started a rental cup program for people who forgot theirs.
Because Boise and other urban areas develop year to year, with parking lots being built and venues changing, it provides an extra challenge when planning festivals, and especially sustainable practices. Something as simple as putting a power line in the same place it was last year for Treefort can become an endeavor.
This is where Broderick and his team come in. They have to get creative, and a lot of it is trial and error.
“But this year is our trial year for it,” Broderick said. “So, we’re gonna learn a lot of lessons from it and, hopefully, some things that we can improve on for the years to come and keep expanding.”
Broderick said the team is struggling with composting. He said the city of Boise does not offer composting to businesses, but, Treefort does work with the city to provide a residential, plant-only composting bin, with volunteers monitoring to avoid items being misplaced.
The festival is looking to expand its composting, according to Broderick.
“It was something that we were really hoping would happen this year, but we’ll definitely work on it to get it into place for next year,” Broderick said.