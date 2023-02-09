Wine Bottle tariff woes

One of the OG and best-known wineries in our area is Cinder Wines.

 Brian Myrick

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


February is one of my favorite times to visit wineries. Why? Because it’s after the holiday rush, I’m finally emerging from my January hibernation, and it’s before the crush of spring brings throngs of people to the tasting rooms. Fortunately for all of us Boise and Garden City residents, there are a vast array of wineries to visit in the urban area alone. Here’s an overview of some of my favorites and what you can expect to find at each.

Par Terre Winery, founded by Travis and Mallory Walker, is an inspiring venture which combines performance art with wine. Located in Garden City (the GC), you can easily pop down to try their consistently elegant and well-crafted Cabernet Franc or grab a glass during one of their performance events.


Kathryn House McClaskey is the Director of Education for Hayden Beverage Company and Founder of House of Wine Education Laboratory. She can be reached via email at: kat@thehowofwine.com.

Recommended for you

Load comments