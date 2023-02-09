February is one of my favorite times to visit wineries. Why? Because it’s after the holiday rush, I’m finally emerging from my January hibernation, and it’s before the crush of spring brings throngs of people to the tasting rooms. Fortunately for all of us Boise and Garden City residents, there are a vast array of wineries to visit in the urban area alone. Here’s an overview of some of my favorites and what you can expect to find at each.
Par Terre Winery, founded by Travis and Mallory Walker, is an inspiring venture which combines performance art with wine. Located in Garden City (the GC), you can easily pop down to try their consistently elegant and well-crafted Cabernet Franc or grab a glass during one of their performance events.
Looking for an edgy wine experience where creativity and irreverent winemaking take shape? Split Rail is your place. From full bodied, juicy reds to a wide array of frothy Pet-Nat wines, you’ll find various expressions at their new sleek and stylish tasting room on Chinden.
Telaya Wine Co. is known for its beautiful spot on the river and outstanding hospitality. Located just off the Greenbelt in the GC, their wines are bold and voluptuous and perfect for warming up in the winter. While they don’t take reservations, they have a wide variety of seating options inside and outside by the fire.
One of the OG and best-known wineries in our area is Cinder Wines. Known for their outstanding wines (my personal favorite is their Syrah) and modern atmosphere, they offer seating by appointment or for walk-ins as well. You can’t go wrong with these clean and vibrant wines.
Looking for a casual and welcoming wine tasting environment? Coiled Wines is just the place. Located in the GC with the many wineries listed above, they have a comfortable tasting room and well-crafted wines. While I love their Riesling, their Petite Sirah is my pick for a great February warmer.
Rolling Hills Vineyard‘s award-winning Tempranillo is just one of the highlights you can taste in their new Garden City tasting room. While it’s a bit cold to enjoy their fantastic patio, the elevated country décor and relaxing atmosphere are perfect for enjoying a glass of their bold red wines.
Looking to spice up your life? Potter Wines‘ jalapeno wine may be just the trick. Between the heat in the wine (a great mixer for fun cocktails) and the art deco appeal of the tasting room, you’ll find a fun and whimsical experience in the heart of Garden City.
Looking for a sophisticated local wine tasting in downtown Boise? The Scoria Vineyards downtown Boise tasting room is just the place. Pop in for a flight after work or before dinner where you’ll enjoy their estate wines (they grow their own grapes and make their own wine) such as the Malbec and Petit Verdot.
Now, listing eight wineries does not mean that you should visit them all in one day. To create a truly memorable experience, stick to a plan of three a day and remember to grab some food somewhere in between. And remember that your best friend is either the spittoon, your best designated driver buddy, or your rideshare driver. Happy Winter Trails!
Happy tasting travels!
Kathryn House McClaskey is the Director of Education for Hayden Beverage Company and Founder of House of Wine Education Laboratory. She can be reached via email at: kat@thehowofwine.com.