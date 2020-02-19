Very Good, Better, Best Box Wine
T.S. Eliot had it wrong. April isn’t the cruelest month—February is. Groundhog predictions aside, winter’s dreary grip still hangs on, while the holidays that helped brighten things up are long since over (discounting that more recent greeting card company creation strangely celebrating a Depression-era massacre).
The holidays may be past, but the bills are still rolling in. Add the taxman lurking on the horizon and there’s reason to be a little down. With all of that, a good glass of wine at a nice price couldn’t hurt, and France’s Les Coopains Coopétive Artisanal has just the thing.
It offers a trio of no compromise, Grenache-based wines (red, white and Rosé), in 3-liter boxes for just $27 (less than $7 a bottle). Though late in the season, its 2018 Rosé drinks beautifully, with light strawberry aromas leading into supple red fruit flavors. The finish is smooth and long with just a touch of soft acidity. If anything, the 2018 Blanc is even better. It opens with rose hip and lime aromas, while the flavors are a mix of citrus and currant with a creamy touch of clover. The acidity ramps up a bit, making for a food-friendly white.
All good stuff, but the 2018 Red is a show-stopper—the best box red I have tasted, and one of the best buys, period. Heady raspberry and bright cherry aromas with touches of sage and chocolate start things off. The supple, ripe berry fruit flavors are balanced by tangy acidity and backed by leather and spice. Surprisingly complex, it’s the perfect everyday red while we look forward to spring.
—David Kirkpatrick