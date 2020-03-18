One of Idaho's newest labels, Veer is the brainchild of Will Wetmore, assistant winemaker at Vale Wine Cellars and Hat Ranch Winery, where he also makes the Veer wines. Wetmore sources grapes from both Idaho and Washington. The Project's current lineup consists of a quartet of wines, the three featured here, as well as a Mataro (aka Mourvèdre), a full-bodied, fruit-driven red made with Red Mountain fruit. All four are highly recommended.
2018 Gewürztraminer, $17.50
When done right, in the Alsatian style, this is one of my favorite whites, and this one is done right. Bone dry with a lively, spicy melon and peach nose, it's backed by rose petal, lychee, clover and cardamom. Bright citrus flavors lead off with ginger-laced orange fruit, while the long, crisp finish is marked by subtle spice and lime zest.
2017 Soigné, $20
Rosés made in a light, lean style, rushed to market soon after harvest are all the thing now. This blend of Grenache and Mourvèdre isn't one of those. Extended time on the lees has added depth and weight to a wine filled with ripe cherry and berry flavors, and a crisp finish. A serious take on the rosé style drinks beautifully now.
2016 Le Compère, $30
A blend of Idaho Syrah and Cabernet Franc with Washington Mourvèdre and Cabernet Sauvignon, this cool, fermented red is light and lively with intoxicating black cherry and plum aromas. You get more of the same on the supple palate along with notes of flint and mineral. With apologies to Guy Fieri, this is the real deal—one of the best Northwest reds I've tasted.