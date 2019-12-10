Nothing wrong with buying a bottle for that wine lover on your gift list, but if you’re not all that familiar with what they like, think accessories instead. Here are a few suggestions. If you have trouble finding any locally, all are available at the Jeff Bezos mega-mart.
Recently, I discovered silicon wine stoppers that fit over the top of bottle, not in it. They make for a tight seal that won't pop off, even if the bottle tips over. A nice plus, they'r printed with clever phrases like “Sip Happens” and “Wine Me Up.” Different sellers offer them, mine were from Vinakas, $14.99 for a set of five.
Keeping a bottle cold can be a messy experience. For years, I used those gel wraparounds. Okay, but they don't stay chilled long, and often slip off. Someone clever came up with an improvement. Works the same way (you pop it in the freezer for a couple of hours) but it slides over the bottle. Elastic bands expand to fit most any standard size bottle. The BIGA brand is just $15.99, and in my experience, keeps cold longer than the more expensive Le Creuset.
If your wine lover has older bottles, a two prong cork puller is a must. Older corks tend to disintegrate when using a standard corkscrew. The Ah-So cork remover slips down between the cork and the bottle, then you carefully rotate, and gently pull it out. There are a lot of clones out there, but here price makes a difference. Cheaper models tend to push the cork in. Stick with the real deal from Monopol, made in Germany (around $25.00).