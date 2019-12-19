This New Year's Eve marks the first year of the Twenties, so why not welcome them in with a roar? We treated ourselves to a quintet of truly exceptional Champagnes, any one of which could make your New Year's Eve a very special one.
First up, Champagne Palmer Blanc de Blanc, $86. This elegant entry offers rich, yeasty mousse and pear aromas. There's a bit of spice on the palate (nutmeg), with crisp citrus flavors and creamy lime on the finish. Next we popped the Champagne Bilecart Salmon Brut Rosé, $108. Lots of cherry and cranberry aromas come through on the nose, along with a hint of sage. The vibrant, red fruit flavors lead into a long, lively finish marked by an intriguing touch of caramel.
The next wine was a decadent splurge, the 2004 Veuve Cliquot Le Grande Dame Brut Rosé, $315. The heady aromas are a mix of cherry and strawberry backed by earthy notes of forest floor and mushroom. This is a supple wine with a complex array of fresh crushed red fruits, strawberry tart, brioche and currant. A bit of black walnut marks the long, long finish. Fourth out of the gate, the Moët & Chandon Grand Vintage 2012, $84, offering a lovely combo of citrus and honey comb on the nose. The flavors are round and ripe with key lime pie and lemon custard. It is drinking beautifully now.
We closed out with one of my favorite, big house Champagnes, the 2008 Veuve Cliquot, $98. This surprisingly youthful wine explodes with white peach on both the nose and palate. The spicy finish is marked by mineral and chalk. It's a fitting close to a fantastic tasting.