Boise has a lot of places to grab a drink from bars to restaurants and a few things in between but there’s a new spot opening up on the bench with a completely new vibe — The Shadow Puppet. The co-owners Meshell Ledet and Joe Haege said the bar will specialize in natural, local and old world wines.
“The people here are so amazing and there’s so many blank canvas spots and potential,” said Ledet, “and we thought, with the way the community rallies here and shows support, that Boise was where we should open it.”
The Shadow Puppet is located at 1526 S. Vista Ave. in Boise, and will be open 3 to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 4 to midnight on weekends. The grand opening is slated for Friday, Feb., 11. The Shadow Puppet will also serve beer and cider and has a small tasting area. People can get more information at the website shadowpuppetboise.com or email shadowpuppetboise@gmail.com.
Ledet and Haege, who happen to be a couple, moved here around the beginning of the pandemic. Both are familiar with the city and Ledet was a former resident and used to own a local clothing store called The Projectionist, where people could wear wireless headsets to watch movies being played while they shopped. That same kind of ingenuity is what she’s bringing to this new project.
“We do not want to be fussy and we certainly aren’t pretentious,” said Ledet. “We are about people coming, getting a glass of wine, listening to music, making connections and maybe learning something new about wine — like a public house for people who enjoy wine and art.”
The bar is filled with eclectic art, some of it made by Ledet, and a lot of space. Elijah Lindsey-Jensen also made some of the art specially for the bar, crafted shelves and did the installation. Eventually, the bar will also have a small viewing room for films, have a full lounge space, serve small plates of food and have music and art shows. As far as the libations go, Ledet said natural and old world wines offer something different. As a vegan she was surprised to learn that most wines aren’t vegan after they go through the filtration process and wine isn’t too regulated — many people don’t know exactly what they’re drinking. Haege said he got into natural wines in New York because it’s such an organic process — and it just tastes better.
“The problem even when people label something as an organic wine is that you can grow it with organic grapes and then take it to the cellar and add all kinds of things into it that makes it no longer organic,” said Haege. “Natural wines have nothing added and nothing taken away. It’s sometimes called wild wine because you just let it be what it is.”
Usually, natural wine is also made on a smaller scale, in batches that use traditional techniques instead of mass production. Old world wine is typically made in Europe and is guided by tradition and terroir, a loose term that means “a sense of place.” Both styles of wine are quite similar in the idea that craft is more important than production. The bar will have a rotating menu because of this and Ledet and Haege said it will give customers the ability to try and learn new things.
“It’s a low-fi bar, even down to the speaker system,” said Ledet, “and that’s by design. We think of it like an adult version of the Neurolux, but on the Bench. We can’t wait for people to come and give us a try because it’s a totally new vibe.”