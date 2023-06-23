The Hap Hap Lounge, affectionately known as Hap Hap, is the newest rooftop bar and lounge to open in downtown Boise. Hap Hap is situated above the all-ages Treefort Music Hall which opened earlier this year — unlike the music hall, the rooftop is a 21+ space.
The grand opening of Hap Hap is on Saturday, June 24, during the BoDo Block Party, a free event put on by the Warehouse Food Hall and Treefort Music Hall.
The block party starts at 10:30 a.m and takes place along 8th Street, which will be closed down to traffic from Front to Broad Street. The event features a variety of food and drink vendors, family-friendly games and live music playing across multiple stages until 10 p.m. The music lineup includes Strange Lily, Afrosonics, Smokey Brights and more.
The Hap Hap Lounge won't open until 4 p.m., however the lounge will be hosting a free 21+ afterparty with DJs playing the venue from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. The new lounge is an indoor and outdoor space with a variety of seating options and lots of unique decor to appreciate.
The lounge features a landscape mural painted by Erin Cunningham and April VanDeGrift, which takes up nearly an entire wall. Apparently, if you look hard enough, you can find a handful of tiny ducks hidden in the painting — an homage to the Duck Club, founders of Treefort Music Hall and Hap Hap.
In tune with their musical roots, Hap Hap offers an array of unique, music-inspired cocktails such as the "Hit Me Ube One More Time," which includes gin, ube, coconut cream and water, guava and pineapple; or the "Snap Yo Fingers," made of vodka, sugar snap pea, pandan, mint and lime. The bar also offers a variety of local beer and wine.
The Hap Hap Lounge is located on the second floor of Treefort Music Hall at 722 W. Broad St. The entrance to the lounge is on Capitol Boulevard. More information about Hap Hap can be found at treefortmusichall.com.