The Hap Hap Lounge, affectionately known as Hap Hap, is the newest rooftop bar and lounge to open in downtown Boise. Hap Hap is situated above the all-ages Treefort Music Hall which opened earlier this year — unlike the music hall, the rooftop is a 21+ space. 

The grand opening of Hap Hap is on Saturday, June 24, during the BoDo Block Party, a free event put on by the Warehouse Food Hall and Treefort Music Hall.


