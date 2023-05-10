Support Local Journalism


The state of Idaho is a major producer of many of the nation’s food crops, such as potatoes, sugar beets, barley and more. The Treasure Valley is similarly a bounty of agriculture, producing a variety of local meat, dairy, produce, wine, and flowers from the area’s local producers. While many farms might offer a CSA (Community Supported Agriculture) share that allows customers to receive weekly or bi-weekly boxes of fresh produce, this doesn’t even begin to tap into the variety of local goods available to those in the Boise area. Boise-native Elisabeth Chin founded online market FarmDeliver last May to provide customers in the area access to a variety of farmers and producers in the Treasure Valley with the benefit of home delivery. Through Chin’s platform, customers can buy all the major food groups from local farmers in one simple online transaction and have it delivered weekly to their homes.

Chin’s reverence for local Treasure Valley producers began when she was growing up in Boise with her family who raised small flocks of sheep and chickens, grew a big garden, and harvested apricots and eggs—what she calls “ag-adjacent.” It was during the pandemic and lockdown of 2020 that Chin started working on FarmDeliver. Pre-pandemic, she had already experienced the difficulty of replacing portions of her groceries with locally grown food. “It was actually a lot of work shopping around with the different farms,” said Chin. “And I’m not one to give up my Saturday morning to go to the farmer’s market to get food on the table, rain or shine.” As Chin and many others around the globe faced empty grocery store shelves in 2020, she felt an even greater motivation to create a strong local food network that would combine her passions for fresh food and the people of the Treasure Valley.


