Boise-native Elisabeth Chin founded online market FarmDeliver last May to provide customers in the area access to a variety of farmers and producers in the Treasure Valley with the benefit of home delivery.
Rase Littlefield / Provided by Elisabeth Chin
Customers can buy all the major food groups from local farmers in one simple online transaction and have it delivered weekly to their homes.
Provided by Elisabeth Chin
Elisabeth Chin started working on FarmDeliver during the pandemic.
Provided by Elisabeth Chin
FarmDeliver connects farms directly to consumers without the hassle of going to a farmers market or several grocery stores.
Provided by Elisabeth Chin
FarmDeliver currently uses 16 farms/producers to provide a variety of cheeses, meats, vegetables, fruit, herbs, eggs, and bread.
Chin's reverence for local Treasure Valley producers began when she was growing up in Boise with her family who raised small flocks of sheep and chickens, grew a big garden, and harvested apricots and eggs—what she calls "ag-adjacent." It was during the pandemic and lockdown of 2020 that Chin started working on FarmDeliver. Pre-pandemic, she had already experienced the difficulty of replacing portions of her groceries with locally grown food. "It was actually a lot of work shopping around with the different farms," said Chin. "And I'm not one to give up my Saturday morning to go to the farmer's market to get food on the table, rain or shine." As Chin and many others around the globe faced empty grocery store shelves in 2020, she felt an even greater motivation to create a strong local food network that would combine her passions for fresh food and the people of the Treasure Valley.
Chin’s reverence for local Treasure Valley producers began when she was growing up in Boise with her family who raised small flocks of sheep and chickens, grew a big garden, and harvested apricots and eggs—what she calls “ag-adjacent.” It was during the pandemic and lockdown of 2020 that Chin started working on FarmDeliver. Pre-pandemic, she had already experienced the difficulty of replacing portions of her groceries with locally grown food. “It was actually a lot of work shopping around with the different farms,” said Chin. “And I’m not one to give up my Saturday morning to go to the farmer’s market to get food on the table, rain or shine.” As Chin and many others around the globe faced empty grocery store shelves in 2020, she felt an even greater motivation to create a strong local food network that would combine her passions for fresh food and the people of the Treasure Valley.
It's easy to forget, when one hangs out in downtown Boise or gets their produce from Whole Foods, that there are many farms and producers in the Boise area, some right in backyards and scattered across the city. Starting FarmDeliver was Chin’s way of connecting these farms directly to consumers without the hassle of going to a farmers market or several grocery stores.
The FarmDeliver online marketplace is like shopping on any website: simply add products to your cart, checkout, and then receive your delivery that week for a flat $7.99 delivery fee (and no order minimum). Orders must be placed by noon on Mondays to receive on Wednesday, FarmDeliver’s delivery day, of that week. FarmDeliver currently uses 16 farms/producers to provide a variety of cheeses, meats, vegetables, fruit, herbs, eggs, and bread. Farmers typically approach Chin after hearing about the market through word of mouth or social media, although sometimes she actively searches out a producer to source a gap in FarmDeliver’s offerings. Chin is careful not to add producers to her lineup that have too much overlap in terms of products so that each seller is making enough sales for the marketplace to be profitable for them.
FarmDeliver operates out of a commercial space shared with Sable Dog Farm, an indoor microgreens farm. Farmers drop off orders here each week before Chin and her husband deliver them to roughly 10 to 15 weekly customers across Boise, Meridian, Nampa, Kuna, Eagle, and Hidden Springs.
Julie Brown has been a FarmDeliver customer for almost a year now after finding out about the market through Instagram. Brown says she was excited to find out that in addition to local produce she could order items like baked goods through the marketplace. “FarmDeliver is such a great alternative to going to the farmers market,” said Brown. “Everything we receive is top quality.”
Garrison Collier and his wife recently moved to Meridian and were looking for regenerative food shops in the area and came across FarmDeliver. “We were so pumped to know there are organic and regenerative farmers in our area AND that they have a delivery service,” said Collier. “We immediately ordered a little bit of everything they offered and had peace of mind knowing that the food FarmDeliver brings to our doorstep isn’t grown with chemicals or anything known to cause illnesses. In addition to that, everything tasted amazing!” The couple has now been using FarmDeliver for three months, which they attribute to the quality of the produce and the consistent and efficient service provided by FarmDeliver.
Going forward, Chin hopes to add more farms—and more customers—so eventually the service area can be divided into two, with farms closest to each area serving that area. “My hope is to make it easier for farmers and urban growers to sell their goods to the people closest to them. In doing so, I hope communities across the Treasure Valley will grow more connected and self-sufficient.”