What took $20 million and nearly 150,000 man hours to build, used 87,000 bricks, 32,000 linear feet of wire, has 14,000 square feet of reclaimed natural barnwood flooring and over 2,000 light fixtures? That would be The Warehouse Food Hall, the 29,000-square-foot behemoth that nearly encompasses an entire downtown square block in BoDo, bordered by Front and Broad and Eighth and Capitol streets.
Billed as “a culinary, arts and entertainment hub” — it includes the still-under-construction Treefort Music Hall and Cinema West Theaters (a boutique theater). Roll-up doors will provide walk-in access to some outer retail and food tenants including the Treefort Music Hall and BoDo Theaters as well as VOXYN Clothing. Access to the theaters is slated for this fall; Treefort’s access will coincide with its annual March festival.
“That will come next spring,” said Steve Steading, general manager of The Warehouse Food Hall, “around Treefort time.”
Eleven food and beverage spaces are currently open with three more coming in the fall. Each is privately owned and operated. “They lease their space from Geronimo Hospitality Group,” Steading said. In addition, there are pop-up shops and kiosks that feature local retail businesses and artisans.
Hours of operation are 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Also, a few of the breakfast spots will open at 6:30 a.m., including Caffe D’arte, Waffle Love, Gaston’s Bakery and Rush Bowls. Caffe D’arte and Rush Bowls also have roll-up windows for street side service on Eighth Street.
While all spots are currently spoken for, Steading said he still gets three to five inquiries about leasing spots per day.
Inside the doors
The space’s interior design is meant to reflect Idaho’s “outdoor rustic character,” said Steading, pointing out the use of reclaimed wood and metals throughout. CAMP Cocktail, a bar in the round situated in the middle of the hall, was made with local river rock and a thick, golden, polished and lacquered wooden circle bar top is overhung with candle-like lights amid hunks of climbing ropes.
On the Broad Street side, a plat map of the area circa 1958 covers an entire wall, courtesy of Blueprint Specialties. The map is of downtown Boise and features the block where the food hall is now. That used to be a warehouse district — and is where the name of the food hall came from.
“We wanted to have it where you could see No. 7 — that’s this block here,” said Tab Carman, interior designer with Blueprint Specialties. In addition to the map are seven historical photos taken in 1977 showing the area’s loading docks. The photos were taken by Duane Garrett, said Carman, who had been hired by the Idaho State Historical Society to document the loading docks “to see if they could go into the National Registry,” he said. “We wanted to make sure people know the historical significance.”