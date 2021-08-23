Hello friends! Today we are exploring some of Boise's best patios. We are in the height of patio season after all, despite the smoke and heat. So I did the sweaty work of finding out when these patios have the best shade, as well as which you can bring your kid and/or dog to. What's your favorite patio in Boise?! Let me know: marissa@fromboise.com.
Push & Pour
214 E. 34th Street City, Garden City
Hours: M-F 7:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.; Sat-Sun 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.
501 S, Ash Street, Downtown Boise
8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
Best for: biking, dogs, coffee dates
Push & Pour is a community coffee shop that has now expanded to two locations. Its flagship spot is right by Whitewater Park in Garden City. It's patio is amazing for grabbing coffee with friends, meetings, and grabbing a drink or bite while on a Greenbelt cruise. Personally, it's a little too busy for me to work at, but I also have the attention span of a squirrel. Great spot for kids and dogs! It has the best shade in morning and evenings.
Push & Pour's Ash Street location is tucked away in a neighborhood off River Street, kinda near Payette Brewing. It's super small and very cute. The patio is pretty quiet and one side is in the shade pretty much all day. Great for working, meetings or grabbing a quick coffee.
Dawson Taylor
219 N. Eighth Street, Downtown Boise
Hours: M-Th 6 a.m. - 6 p.m.; F 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.; Sat 7 a.m. - 9 p.m.; Sun 7 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Best for: morning shade, caffeine, running into people
Dawson Taylor has been at this funky little coffee shop for 20 years! During the pandemic they did a full remodel and it’s so, so nice. The patio is big and gets the best shade in the morning when the sun is still behind buildings on Eighth Street. Also it is on the main drag of Eighth, so prepare to possibly run into people you know. Fast WiFi, lots of tables, goood coffee & tea, plus yummy pastries make this a good working, reading, or meeting patio.
Caffeina
4774 W. State St., Boise; 6575 W. Overland Road, Boise
Hours: M-Sat 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.; Sun 7 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Best for: working, food, coffee dates, all-day shade, hiding
Caffeina Coffee Roasting Company has one of the comfiest coffee shops around. Its State Street location is by far the largest, with a big beautiful patio. It feels like walking out onto your grandma's patio. Rocking chairs, cozy couches, big tables, plants on plants on plants. It's mostly covered, so you can count on shade pretty much all day. Really excellent food and drinks here, too!
The Overland location is equally cute and cozy but much smaller. Its patio is skinny and no big tables, but it's very cute and also covered. Both patios are good places to meet up with people, read a book, or hide from everyone so you can GSD.
Txikiteo
175 N. 14th St., Downtown Boise
Hours: Wed-Sun, 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.
Best for: high-quality snacking, shady evenings, coziness
First things first — Txikiteo is pronounced chee-kee-tay-o. It's the sister restaurant of The Modern Hotel. Go for the spacious patio, stay for the stellar food and drink. They don’t open until 11 a.m., but the patio seems to get the most traffic in afternoon and evening. With lots of tables, plenty of umbrellas, a few fire pits, and a not very busy street make this a good one for working or after-work hangs.
Hops & Bottles
1420 W. Grove St., Downtown Boise
Hours: M-Th Noon - 10 p.m.; F-Sa Noon - 11 p.m.; Sun Noon -9 p.m.
Best for: meeting friends, trying new beer, dogs
Hops & Bottles is first and foremost a beer bar, but in very close second it’s a dog bar. It’s one of the best places to bring your dog or get some love from someone else’s pupper. There's over 300 canned beers and non-alcoholic beverages in the cooler, plus rotating taps of beer and wine, and they usually have a food truck out front. The patio gets the most sun in the afternoon and evening, but H&B has plenty of sun shades & umbrellas. They have WiFi. Also, bingo on Tuesdays and First Thursday events.
Bardenay
610 W. Grove St., Downtown Boise
Hours: M-T 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.; W-Th 11 a.m. - 10 p.m.; F-Sat 11 a.m. - 11 p.m.; Sun 10 a.m. -9 p.m.
Best for: full menu, evening shade, low car traffic
Fun fact: Bardenay was the first restaurant distillery in the nation. Now they have restaurants in downtown Boise, the Boise Airport, Eagle, and Coeur d'Alene. The downtown Boise restaurant is located on the Basque Block. It has a large patio with lots of seating and very little car traffic. Bardenay is also one the few places that has food and drink specials on their happy hour menu. They have sun shades up but it gets the best shade in the evenings once the sun goes behind the building around Grove Plaza.
Ochos
515 W. Idaho St., Downtown Boise
Hours: W-F 4 - Late; Sat 11 a.m. -11 p.m.; Sun 11 a.m. - 4 p.m.
Best for: fancy cocktails, salsa dancing, evening shade
Ochos has one of downtown Boise's newest and best patios. The wine bar has a big drink list and a small plates menu. They just started up Sunday brunch as well. As you can see, the patio is absolutely gorgeous and unique, but also perfect for this summer thanks to evening shade. Not really dog or kid friendly, and no WiFi here that I know of. It's a place for post-work hangs. They will hopefully bring back salsa dancing classes soon!
Telaya Wine Co.
240 E. 32nd St., Garden City
Hours: M-Sat Noon - 7:30 p.m.; Sun Noon - 6:30 p.m.
Best for: wine, river views, food trucks, arriving via the Greenbelt
Telaya Wine Co. has a gorgeous tasting room right on the Greenbelt in Garden City. The patio is separated from the Greenbelt by a large grassy area. Bring a blanket and lounge on the grass or grab a patio seat while you enjoy excellent wine, food truck dinners, fire pits, and fabulous people watching. The patio has lots of shade and is dog friendly. Also, live music every Thursday night in the summer.
Sturman’s Wine & Cigars
4204 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City
Hours: M-Th 2 - 10 p.m.; F-Sat 2 - 11 p.m.
Best for: smokin' cigars, live music, late nights
Sturman's is the new kid on the Boise block and they really kicked ass with their patio set up. The patio is a whopping 3,000 square feet and has a ton of seating and space for gathering. I don't think it's dog friendly and it's definitely not kid friendly. The wine and cigar lounge also has outdoor games, weekly live music, and rotating food trucks.
Ok, that's all I got for ya today. It's by no means the full list, because there are lots of great patios in Boise! What's your favorite? Let me know: marissa@fromboise.com.