Often heavily marketed by multinational brewing interests, traditional Mexican lagers encourage friends to stay thirsty or to find their beach. These fairly flavor-neutral beers are regularly served stateside with citrus as much as for tradition and/or aesthetics as to impart bright, fruity acidity. However, none of these details suggests that the lemon or lime wedge addition is necessary. Mexico’s brewing history shows considerable German and Austrian influence — producing a range of light (clara) to dark (obscura) lagers that create depth of flavor using simple ingredients and process. To review, standard beer ingredients are: barley malt, hops, yeast, water, and in this case, a little bit of corn.
If malt is the soul of beer, then the annual Cinco de Mayo festivities here in the United States are celebrations of soul. And no state currently grows more barley (beer soul) than Idaho. According to Idaho Barley Commission Executive Director Laura Wilder, 2022 was a record year for Idaho barley, with growers harvesting an average of 111 bushels per acre across 540K acres! This abundant harvest helps to shore up supply following a drought-stricken 2021 crop and to solidify Idaho’s status as a top producer. Quantity without quality is meaningless, and via email, Wilder offers, “Idaho´s altitude, high desert climate and agronomic conditions including generally abundant irrigation water, make it an ideal location to grow a consistent, reliable supply of premium-quality barley, highly sought after by the malting industry.” Clients for this high value grain include: AB-InBev, owner/operator of two malting facilities in Idaho Falls and maker of the Grupo Modelo lineup of beers in Mexico; and Constellation Brands, who, in conjunction with Idaho farmers and Great Western Malting of Pocatello, export Idaho-grown and processed malt via rail to Mexico only to turn around and import a number of the most recognizable Mexican beer brands back into the states.
The increasing popularity of these traditional Mexican lagers has caught the attention of the American craft brewing scene, and the following three regional examples are worth checking out:
Mother Earth Tierra Madre — Nampa-based Mother Earth Brewing Co. is Idaho’s largest beer producer. Now in its third production year, Tierra Madre sales continue to grow, and the lager recently won Gold at The Best of Craft Beer Awards in the category of North American Lager. Idaho and German hops partner with Idaho 2-row malt, a splash of toasty Vienna malt, and a touch of corn to create the perfect year-round crusher. The newly-released Costco pack should fill the fridge for a week?!?
Melvin Brewing Heyzeus — Just over the Idaho border in Alpine, Wyoming, and known more for their hop-driven styles, Melvin brews Heyzeus consistently, year-round. Eighty-five percent Great Western 2-row and 15% flaked maize lighten the body and bring a hint of corn sweetness to this popular offering.
Grand Teton (GT) Tres Picos — Hailing from Victor, Idaho, Grand Teton’s Tres Picos is a recent year-round addition to the GT beer portfolio. “Brewed with Teton Mountain water, Idaho grown barley, traditional hops and a kiss of corn for sweetness,” Tres Picos has the recipe for success.
Salud! ~M
Having tasted, sold, brewed, named, blended, written and thought about, discussed, argued over, and judged barley’s finest use for over 15 years, I have opinions on the subject. Ultimately, I’m of the mind that if you like it, drink it. If not, don’t waste your liver money on it. Please contact me: thejoyofbeer208@gmail.com.