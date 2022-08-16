...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM TO 9 PM MDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Temperatures up to 103 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of southwest and west central Idaho and
northeast and southeast Oregon.
* WHEN...From 3 PM to 9 PM MDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
The Western Idaho Fair (WIF) hosts an annual amateur beer competition among its many events. In recent years, Boise-based Albertsons and Sockeye Brewing have partnered with the fair to provide some additional resources for the beer competition winners. This Saturday, Aug. 20, as part of the Albertsons Ag Day at the WIF, the 2023 winner of Beer of the Year will be announced. Concurrently, the 2022 Beer of the Year winner, Jake Lewandowski, will have his beer, El Gato Divertido, released in cans at all fairgrounds’ beer booths, at select Albertsons locations, and at Sockeye on Fairview. El Gato Divertido is technically speaking, category 2B: International Amber Lager, according to the Beer Judge Certification Program (BJCP) 2021 Style Guidelines.
The BJCP is an organization that certifies volunteer beer judges via rigorous written testing and tasting procedures. In order to hold both professional and amateur beer competitions, there must be categories with agreed-upon standards by which certified judges can compare any given beer to its representative style guidelines. The BJCP is one entity that sanctions such competitions. “I like beer” or “I drink a lot of beer” will not qualify you to be a beer judge, though the doing is in the tasting.
For this year’s Western Idaho Fair competition, 105 entries across a variety of categories vied for the top prize. Judges evaluated the beers according to the following criteria: Aroma; Appearance; Flavor; Mouthfeel; and, Overall Impression. Each criterion has a point scale attached to it, giving different weights to the different elements. Though a perfect score is 50, any score above 38 is considered excellent or even outstanding, and several of the amateur brewers accomplished that feat this year.
In order to qualify for Beer of the Year consideration, the entry must be within a specific set of categories — Sockeye is a commercial enterprise after all — and the amateur brewer must reside within the greater Treasure Valley (~50 mile radius from Boise). Members of the Sockeye Brewing and WIF teams then decide the best of the best from the qualifying entries. According to organizer Jeremy Gramkow, almost 700 volunteer hours went into this year’s competition. Now that’s dedication to which I’ll happily raise a glass. Cheers, ~M
For more information on the current beer style guidelines or on becoming a beer judge, please visit: bjcp.org.
Winners for this year’s WIF competition will be posted on Friday, 8/19, at noon at: idbeer.org.
The Western Idaho Fair runs Aug. 19-28 at the Fairgrounds. Check the daily schedule at: idahofair.com/schedule.
Having tasted, sold, brewed, named, blended, written and thought about, discussed, argued over, and judged barley’s finest use for over fifteen years, I have opinions on the subject. Ultimately, I’m of the mind that if you like it, drink it. If not, don’t waste your liver money on it. Please contact me: thejoyofbeer208@gmail.com.