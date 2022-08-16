Support Local Journalism


The Western Idaho Fair (WIF) hosts an annual amateur beer competition among its many events. In recent years, Boise-based Albertsons and Sockeye Brewing have partnered with the fair to provide some additional resources for the beer competition winners. This Saturday, Aug. 20, as part of the Albertsons Ag Day at the WIF, the 2023 winner of Beer of the Year will be announced. Concurrently, the 2022 Beer of the Year winner, Jake Lewandowski, will have his beer, El Gato Divertido, released in cans at all fairgrounds’ beer booths, at select Albertsons locations, and at Sockeye on Fairview. El Gato Divertido is technically speaking, category 2B: International Amber Lager, according to the Beer Judge Certification Program (BJCP) 2021 Style Guidelines.

The BJCP is an organization that certifies volunteer beer judges via rigorous written testing and tasting procedures. In order to hold both professional and amateur beer competitions, there must be categories with agreed-upon standards by which certified judges can compare any given beer to its representative style guidelines. The BJCP is one entity that sanctions such competitions. “I like beer” or “I drink a lot of beer” will not qualify you to be a beer judge, though the doing is in the tasting.

