Happy 87th birthday to the humble beer can! On Jan. 24, 1935, the G. Krueger Brewing Company of Newark, New Jersey, released cans of both its Cream Ale and its Finest Beer to the test market of Richmond, Virginia. The new Keglined steel cans, developed by the American Can Company, were met enthusiastically by consumers. By August of ‘35, Krueger offered the new packaging in all of its markets, and its beer production had increased fivefold. Other breweries took note, and in the first year alone, over 160 million cans were sold industry-wide.
The brief history of canned beer is one of unintended consequences: initial steel cans “solved” the issue of returnable glass bottles for both producers and consumers as higher quality, space-saving, and disposable (!?!) alternatives. These flat- or level-top cans, however, required a new tool, an opener known as a churchkey, to puncture the lid. Enter cone-top cans, which utilized existing crown (bottle cap) closures and filling lines but sacrificed stackability (spoiler alert — that sacrifice would doom them).
Though World War II redirected raw materials from canning lines to the production of war machinery, the cans that were produced found a willing and eager audience in American troops stationed around the globe. Upon returning stateside, these men and women were well-versed in drinking beer from cans and ushered in an era of new consumerism. A temporary setback produced a long-term gain for the upstart can.
The brewing industry historically has benefited from economies of scale, and the advantages of canning beer were no exception. As industrial efficiency sought greater efficiency, lighter-weight aluminum tops replaced steel, but the “problem” of the churchkey persisted. By the late ‘50s and into the early ‘60s, pull-tab top technology solved the ease of opening challenge, aluminum-bodied cans further reduced shipping costs, and canned beer outsold bottled.
Now measured in billions of units, these “disposable” cans and pull tabs were viewed as problematic by the burgeoning environmental movement. Seemingly through sheer force of will, Bill Coors advocated a closed loop approach. Recycling materials was good for business and good for the planet. Those pesky pull-tabs eventually gave way to stay-tabs, and what we recognize as a beer can has remained relatively unchanged for almost 40 years. So on Monday, Jan. 24, raise a can of your favorite local (or otherwise) barley pop and recycle that damn can when you’re finished. Also, if the can has a vinyl label or sticker, peel that thing off before you blue-bin it! Cheers.
Having tasted, sold, brewed, named, blended, written and thought about, discussed, argued over, and judged barley’s finest use for over fifteen years, I have opinions on the subject. Ultimately, I’m of the mind that if you like it, drink it. If not, don’t waste your liver money on it. Please contact me: thejoyofbeer208@gmail.com.