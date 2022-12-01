matt gelsthorpe ani.tif

If summer’s heat demands crisp, light and refreshing beers, then winter’s chill deserves hearty, dark and warming ones. The following are currently available in Boise to spread holiday cheer.

Pelican Bad Santa Cascadian Dark Ale (CDA) — Neither the roastiest nor the hoppiest offering on the list, this CDA balances those elements and invites another trip down the chimney.


