If summer’s heat demands crisp, light and refreshing beers, then winter’s chill deserves hearty, dark and warming ones. The following are currently available in Boise to spread holiday cheer.
Pelican Bad Santa Cascadian Dark Ale (CDA) — Neither the roastiest nor the hoppiest offering on the list, this CDA balances those elements and invites another trip down the chimney.
Widmer Bros. Brrr — Decked in new halls for 2022, this hoppy red ale delivers the flavor, regardless of one’s naughty or nice status.
Sierra Nevada Celebration — A staple in my fridge from Halloween through New Year’s, this fresh hop selection showcases old school “C” hops (Cascade and Centennial) to create a timeless IPA.
Monkless Friar’s Festivus — Hailing from Bend, Oregon, Monkless is a relative newcomer to the Boise market. Friar’s Festivus continues the Belgian Biere de Noel tradition — a special, strong spiced ale brewed for holiday gift-giving and festivities.
Chimay Grande Reserve — For almost seven decades, this Trappist classic has graced holiday tables with its perfumed nose, rich yet restrained body, and dry finish. Opening a bottle is its own occasion.
St. Bernardus Christmas Ale — This Belgian Strong Dark Ale brings the sugar, the spice, and everything nice to the table. Pairs well with desserts (especially chocolate) and roasted meats.
Deschutes Jubelale — A “must try” every year, this festive winter ale leans into the roast while providing the perfect amount of malt sweetness. Keep a six-pack on hand for when company drops by as Jubelale is a crowd-pleaser.
Odell Isolation Ale — So long as this well-balanced number is in the fridge, cabin fever doesn’t stand a chance. Sweet, toasty malts find harmony with a subtle hop kiss.
Anderson Valley Winter Solstice — Boonville’s finest provides the quintessential example of the winter warmer style — a little sweet, a little spicy, and an elevated ABV to redden the cheeks.
Anchor Christmas Ale — As the first of the “modern” craft breweries, Anchor is OG in most regards. Their Christmas Ale is no exception — brewed originally in 1975, this spiced winter warmer and its hand-drawn label continue to change annually: the 2022 recipe finds inspiration from the bitter Italian liqueur Amaro and the Blue Gum Eucalyptus tree, respectively.
Sam Smith Winter Welcome — This classic British recipe holds fast to tradition and its Yorkshire squares. Pair it with a variety of holiday dishes to great effect.
Rogue Santa’s Private Reserve 2022 — This year’s version features tahini, tangerine, and chocolate flavors added to a stout base. The resulting brew drinks like a decadent chocolate bar.
Huge shout-out to Brewer’s Haven and their patient staff members for answering my questions and allowing me to linger. Also, Sockeye Winterfest Strong Ale is a welcome addition to make a “brewer’s dozen.” Cheers, ~M
Having tasted, sold, brewed, named, blended, written and thought about, discussed, argued over, and judged barley’s finest use for over fifteen years, I have opinions on the subject. Ultimately, I’m of the mind that if you like it, drink it. If not, don’t waste your liver money on it. Please contact me: thejoyofbeer208@gmail.com.