Autumn in the Northwest welcomes a trio of seasonal styles: fresh hop beers, festbiers, and pumpkin beers. Having written on the first two already, I feel obligated to explore the third. Please note: “pumpkin” beers contain pumpkin but may or may not have spices; “pumpkin spice” beers contain spices but may or may not have any actual pumpkin.
Despite the lack of period-specific source recipes, current thinking holds that brewing pumpkin beers started in colonial times. In the absence of more accepted zymurgicological ingredients, pumpkins were available and abundant and provided enough fermentable sugars to produce a lightly alcoholic beverage for the colonists. As more traditional brewing ingredients (grains) gain an agricultural foothold, the necessity of brewing with pumpkin diminishes. Pumpkin beers are lost to history for a couple of centuries — gone, but not for gourd.
The modern pumpkin beer revival dates to the budding “microbrewery” movement of the mid-to-late 1980s. These “microbreweries” celebrate flavor, authenticity, and creativity. What starts at Buffalo Bill’s Brewery in Hayward, CA, as an historical-inspired experiment soon spreads across the country. Brewers and, in turn, consumers rediscover pumpkin beer, the style that cannot be squashed.
In the Northwest, Seattle’s Elysian Brewing holds the OG status for pumpkin beers, having released their first example in 1997. In addition to their widely available Pumpkin Pack mixed package of pumpkin ales, Elysian hosts an annual Great Pumpkin Beer Festival. The event features 80+ pumpkin beer offerings from around the country and a functional giant pumpkin firkin (keg) from which pumpkin beer flows. Curiously, Starbucks Corporation also calls Seattle home and sells the wildly popular Pumpkin Spice Latte (PSL), first developed in 2003 (per Wikipedia).
Here in Boise, the wild popularity of PSL informs Western Collective’s Pumpkin Spiced Latte (WCPSL) Blonde Stout. Now in its second year, WCPSL Blonde Stout features judicious spicing that allows the base Blonde Stout to shine. Roasty coffee notes from DOMA beans play nicely with the smooth lactose-aided body. As a “pumpkin spice” beer, this Blonde Stout contains no actual pumpkin. Packs of four 16oz cans are available at the brewery and at select retailers around town while supplies last. Catch this and other tastes of the season before they turn into pumpkins! Cheers, ~M
Having tasted, sold, brewed, named, blended, written and thought about, discussed, argued over, and judged barley’s finest use for over fifteen years, I have opinions on the subject. Ultimately, I’m of the mind that if you like it, drink it. If not, don’t waste your liver money on it. Please contact me: thejoyofbeer208@gmail.com.