matt gelsthorpe ani.tif

Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Autumn in the Northwest welcomes a trio of seasonal styles: fresh hop beers, festbiers, and pumpkin beers. Having written on the first two already, I feel obligated to explore the third. Please note: “pumpkin” beers contain pumpkin but may or may not have spices; “pumpkin spice” beers contain spices but may or may not have any actual pumpkin.

Despite the lack of period-specific source recipes, current thinking holds that brewing pumpkin beers started in colonial times. In the absence of more accepted zymurgicological ingredients, pumpkins were available and abundant and provided enough fermentable sugars to produce a lightly alcoholic beverage for the colonists. As more traditional brewing ingredients (grains) gain an agricultural foothold, the necessity of brewing with pumpkin diminishes. Pumpkin beers are lost to history for a couple of centuries — gone, but not for gourd.

Recommended for you

Load comments