As we pour back the last few ounces of 2022, we look forward to what’s on tap for the coming year. Prognostication works best when using a most-likely-to-occur approach rather than assigning meaning to chaos — more meteorology than tasseography. When reading the lacing (the foam or head residue) on a mostly-empty, beer-clean glass, I know that the most likely scenario to occur next is that I will order another round. When surveying the greater Boise beer scene, I see the following trends and areas of opportunity in the near future.
Having faced some challenging circumstances during the past few years, breweries have had to adapt to survive. Some of these adaptations are here to stay and set to expand — to-go/delivery options, online ordering, etc. Lessons learned should see a right-sizing of existing businesses via mergers and acquisitions, alternating proprietorships, contract brewing, and other synergistic solutions. Identifying white spaces will allow access to new opportunities and products: kegerator rental and replenishment services; homebrewing of commercial wort; and, blenderies are just a few untapped possibilities.
In addition to cultural institutions (think Boise’s Basque block), lifestyle establishments will gain in popularity. If the World Cup crowds at Liga Boise were indications of things to come, then Boiseans will show up for more immersive experiences. Boise’s first Pickle and Pickleball bar?!? Probably not. Authenticity and expertise are critical elements. Given the popularity of IPAs, I could see a bar that specializes in hoppy styles meeting with commercial success if handled properly. Diablo & Sons Saloon has the real Czech side-pull faucets, now about those Czech-style beers … .
Local has lost its way. I hope, rather than predict, that we as a community can re-infuse meaning into the term. On some level, everything is local to somewhere, but local is a sense of place that provides context. Rather than a generic forest approach, let’s get to know each leaf on every tree as that leaf on that tree exists HERE and NOW. A life lived at a human scale and pace is a better life — be where your feet are.
The low- and no-alcohol space has created some interesting ripples. Beer is mostly water; water is heavy; transporting beer has financial and environmental costs. Beer concentrates and existing K-Cup and Sodastream technologies will offer on-demand countertop pints of beer sooner than later — not quite the Mio of beer, but not too far off either.
Regardless of accuracy, the act of prognostication is an optimistic act. Here’s to a happy and healthy new year! Cheers, ~M
Having tasted, sold, brewed, named, blended, written and thought about, discussed, argued over, and judged barley’s finest use for over fifteen years, I have opinions on the subject. Ultimately, I’m of the mind that if you like it, drink it. If not, don’t waste your liver money on it. Please contact me: thejoyofbeer208@gmail.com.