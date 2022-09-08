Idaho Brewers United — the state industry guild — uses the slogan, “Beer Grows Here,” for some of its merchandise. My favorite shirt features ears of barley and a hop cone superimposed upon the state outline. The idea that beer grows in Idaho finds full expression in mid-to-late August and throughout September, when both the spring barley crop and the many varieties of hops are ready for harvest.
Jim Nantz famously describes the Masters (Golf) Tournament as “A tradition unlike any other” — I feel similarly about the annual hop harvest in southwestern Idaho. The turn onto State Highway 19 in Caldwell is a return to the agricultural roots of our beautiful state. Traveling west, the first hop yards appear in the distance to the south as you approach the city of Greenleaf — aptly named at this time of year.
Hops, humulus lupulus, are climbers. A typical hop yard features rows of poles supporting a trellis system with strings that enable the hop bines to climb to heights approaching 20 feet, depending upon variety and growing conditions. Walking in a late summer hop yard approaches the experience of walking in a dense conifer forest — lush, looming, and fragrant.
Despite record precipitation in June and record heat in August here in the Treasure Valley, the 2022 hop crop is showing excellent quality and about average yield thus far. This high quality led Mill 95 Hops to host a Harvest Experience for the first time this year. Local and national brewers had the opportunity to participate in hop yard tours and pull wet hop cones for extensive sensory analysis — the goal being to identify superior lots and contract specifically for those hops. Matt Watterson, of Mother Earth Brew Co. in Nampa (Idaho’s largest brewery by production), enjoys the proximity to world-class hops, and Mother Earth’s beers reflect that insider access. Garry McShane, head brewer at Cabarrus Brewing Company in Concord, NC, was impressed not only with the quality of the hops but also the inviting and invested Idaho hops community — from warehouse forklift drivers all the way to sixth generation growers, folks are passionate and knowledgeable.
Though hop harvest will go through September, public-facing events are few and far between. The last Thirsty Thursday at Red Top Market, a local, seasonal farmers’ market associated with Gooding (Hop) Farms, is Sept. 8, though the market will host an end-of-season event on Saturday, September 10th as well. Red Top Market is situated amidst the hop yards just north of Wilder, off Highway 95. Hope to see you there! Cheers, ~M
Having tasted, sold, brewed, named, blended, written and thought about, discussed, argued over, and judged barley’s finest use for over fifteen years, I have opinions on the subject. Ultimately, I’m of the mind that if you like it, drink it. If not, don’t waste your liver money on it. Please contact me: thejoyofbeer208@gmail.com.