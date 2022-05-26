Non-alcoholic (NA) beer includes malt beverages with less than 0.5% ABV. Once relegated to mass-produced lagers of both domestic and foreign origins, the NA beer category is set to explode with a number of new processes and craft entries.
Beer without alcohol … but why?!? A healthier lifestyle seems to be the primary driver. When alcohol is either unnecessary or unwelcome, but real beer flavor is desired, these new entries check the boxes. As a group, the NA beer offerings tend to be lighter in calories, too – alcohol contains 7 calories per gram, similar to fat’s 9 calories per gram, so reduce/remove the alcohol and the associated calories go with it. Winning!
Process-wise, advances in brewing technology and membrane filtration systems allow for a truer flavor profile. Previous de-alcoholization methods relied upon heat removal — alcohol evaporates at 172 degrees, well below the evaporation point of water. This heat-based method “cooked” the finished product though and damaged volatile flavor compounds. The resulting beverage was non-alcoholic but compromised taste in order to do so. Newer technologies use nested fermentations and reverse osmosis filtration (in addition to other proprietary methods) to separate the beer into essentially three components: beer concentrate, water, ethanol. This separation has interesting consequences for a “greener” beer.
As beer is 90+% water and water is heavy, the shipment of beer globally is energy-intensive and quite inefficient. If however, one were to ship beer concentrate (historical IPA anyone?) and add water and/or ethanol locally, beer’s footprint diminishes. Additionally, this flexibility allows for a tailored approach to the finished product’s ABV. Add a little ethanol to the concentrate and water and get an NA beer; add more ethanol and get a full-strength beer — smaller beers and imperial beers also enter the realm of possibility with this approach. The different proofs/strengths of bourbon provide a helpful analogy here.
But how do the new NA beers taste? In a blind taste-test, it is difficult but not impossible to differentiate NA from full-strength. Deschutes Black Butte NA is a dead ringer for the original porter. I find the Athletic Brewing Company products solid across the board. Idaho-made Atmos Brewing succeeds as a third “beer” following a couple of regular IPAs. Better decisions incrementally. Lawnmower staples like Heineken 0.0% and Coors Edge hit the spot. Regardless of your preferred style, there’s likely NA beer for you. Cheers!
Having tasted, sold, brewed, named, blended, written and thought about, discussed, argued over, and judged barley’s finest use for over fifteen years, I have opinions on the subject. Ultimately, I’m of the mind that if you like it, drink it. If not, don’t waste your liver money on it. Please contact me: thejoyofbeer208@gmail.com.