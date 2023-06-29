Support Local Journalism


Informally referred to as “stovepipes,” these cans must be straight fire!!! The 19.2-ounce cans, or stovepipes, are an overnight success, 10 years in the making. But is this just another example of shrinkflation? Or does this format represent secret value? I suppose the answer depends on who you ask.

For a brewery, the 19.2-ounce allows “more brew out the door, more efficiently-ish,” according to Sockeye’s Head of Brewing Operations, Josh King. A brewery’s existing 12-ounce canning line must be adjusted to accommodate the taller cans, but the can diameter is the same. This sameness allows materials and process efficiency while increasing fill volume >50%. Same canning line, same canning staff, more beer in the package. For the retailer, where 22-ounce craft bombers or 24-ounce cans of American light lager once reigned, the smaller footprint of the stovepipe allows a more diverse set, or product selection, with potentially higher profit margins and/or more turns. For the consumer, the 19.2-ounce can is a smaller spend than a six-pack and a great way to limit consumption. Additionally, the price-per-ounce compared with a $10-$12 six-pack is surprisingly competitive. Of note, the 19.2-ounce can has experienced some ABV creep over the last decade, making the format a go-to buzz-producer as IPAs and Double/Imperial IPAs have replaced golden ales and other more sessionable styles. Locally, Payette Brewing packaged their annual Twelve Gauge Barrel Aged Imperial Stout variant (Orange Spice) in stovepipes in 2020. Currently (and new for 2023), Sockeye Brewing’s Dagger Falls IPA and Hopnoxious Imperial IPA are available in stovepipes at both grocery and convenience stores around the valley.


