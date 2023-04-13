matt gelsthorpe ani.tif

The public house, or pub, is a sociology textbook’s example of a third place. As neither home nor work, the pub offers a comfortable, status-neutral social space. Add a kitchen or a food truck and the capacity to produce beer on premises, and we have a brew pub. The (overly?) romanticized notion of walking to the neighborhood brew pub for a pint is a myth, right? Well, much like in real estate, the answer depends on three things: location, location, location.

Located just off Bogus Basin Road, Highlands Hollow looks and feels the part of a neighborhood establishment. Well-worn wood and friendly, long-standing staff complete the vibe. Sidewalks and nearby trailheads allow foothills folks and Northenders plenty of pedestrian access.


Having tasted, sold, brewed, named, blended, written and thought about, discussed, argued over, and judged barley’s finest use for over 15 years, I have opinions on the subject. Ultimately, I’m of the mind that if you like it, drink it. If not, don’t waste your liver money on it. Please contact me: thejoyofbeer208@gmail.com.

