The public house, or pub, is a sociology textbook’s example of a third place. As neither home nor work, the pub offers a comfortable, status-neutral social space. Add a kitchen or a food truck and the capacity to produce beer on premises, and we have a brew pub. The (overly?) romanticized notion of walking to the neighborhood brew pub for a pint is a myth, right? Well, much like in real estate, the answer depends on three things: location, location, location.
Located just off Bogus Basin Road, Highlands Hollow looks and feels the part of a neighborhood establishment. Well-worn wood and friendly, long-standing staff complete the vibe. Sidewalks and nearby trailheads allow foothills folks and Northenders plenty of pedestrian access.
From the Hollow, a short jaunt down Harrison Boulevard leads one to Cloud 9 Brewery, Boise’s first nanopub. Cloud 9 crafts organic beers and properly celebrates its anniversary on St. Patrick’s Day. The location in 17th St Marketplace is tucked in the neighborhood just north of State Street, with sidewalks and bike routes providing ample opportunity for human-powered ambling.
Clairvoyant Brewing has quickly become a fixture in the West End. Clairvoyant’s popularity has propelled it to expand via the acquisition of County Line Brewing on Chinden. This expansion lets Clairvoyant serve new neighborhoods to the west. The original West End location sits at the industrial edge of a residential area at 28th and Idaho, near Esther Simplot Park. Greenbelt-adjacent means leisurely-diversion pints are very much on the table.
Just up the hill, at the corner of Fairview and Liberty, sits Boise’s biggest little brewery — Bear Island Brewing. Occupying the former Fire Station No. 6, Bear Island serves the Winstead Park area and embraces its taproom’s status as “community living room,” encouraging nearby residents to stroll down the street for some spuddy suds.
In addition to the aforementioned local locales, Sockeye’s new taproom/restaurant at 36th St. and Hill Road is now open and ready to slake the thirst of both Sunset and Collister neighborhood residents. Lost Grove Brewing already adds value to the Lusk Neighborhood and has a second taproom location in Hyde Park set to open in late spring. As downtown Boise’s skyline continues to develop, this development puts more feet on the streets. More feet on the streets means more cheeks in the seats in all of the downtown taprooms and brew pubs — a classic “high waters float all boats” scenario.
As the weather improves, I encourage you to grab some exercise and a pint at your friendly neighborhood brew pub. To quote Poi Dog Pondering, “You get to know things better when they go by slow,” and one’s neighborhood/community is no exception. Cheers, ~M
Having tasted, sold, brewed, named, blended, written and thought about, discussed, argued over, and judged barley’s finest use for over 15 years, I have opinions on the subject. Ultimately, I’m of the mind that if you like it, drink it. If not, don’t waste your liver money on it. Please contact me: thejoyofbeer208@gmail.com.