Winning an award either at the annual Great American Beer Festival or at the biennial World Beer Cup is among the highest honors a brewery can achieve. These awards constitute recognition by one’s peers and industry for a job exceptionally done. At GABF 2022 this past October, Mother Earth Brewing Company from Nampa, Idaho, took home a silver medal in the Imperial India Pale Ale (IPA) category for its Hop Diggity. Unlike some of the other entries in this highly competitive category, Hop Diggity is a year-round offering. The beer prominently features Citra and Mosaic hops, which impart tropical fruit and juicy, citrus notes. According to Mother Earth’s Director of Brewery Operations, Chris Baker, the current lot of Mosaics comes from Central Cove Hop Farm, near Parma, Idaho — another win for southwestern Idaho agriculture!
Having spoken with owners and brewers from a number of award-winning breweries here in the Treasure Valley — of which the area is fortunate to have quite a few — some common themes emerged. First and foremost, winning awards on the national and/or international stage provides validation. Creating a consistent, quality beer requires attention to detail at every step of the brewing process. Brewing is as much a custodial endeavor as a creative one, and maintaining happy and healthy yeast is paramount. Winning an award speaks to doing the small, necessary things correctly every time. Every. Time. This commitment to excellence has further benefits in an increasingly crowded marketplace.
Major beer competitions are not customer facing. Despite almost 10K entries at the 2022 GABF, there were (conservatively) tenfold as many non-entries. You can’t win if you don’t play, and most breweries and customers are content to like what they like and go on with their lives — if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it. For those breweries that choose the more competitive path, an award does not always translate to commercial success. However, winning does create a halo effect for the brand. Sales and marketing teams can handle matters from there.
In addition to the aforementioned Hop Diggity from Mother Earth, Sockeye, Mad Swede, and Boise Brewing all have award-winning selections on tap at their respective establishments as of this writing. Get out there and enjoy! Cheers, ~M
Having tasted, sold, brewed, named, blended, written and thought about, discussed, argued over, and judged barley’s finest use for over fifteen years, I have opinions on the subject. Ultimately, I’m of the mind that if you like it, drink it. If not, don’t waste your liver money on it. Please contact me: thejoyofbeer208@gmail.com.