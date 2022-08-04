matt gelsthorpe ani.tif

As a destination for Boiseans looking for a mountain getaway, McCall checks a number of boxes: four-season recreation; proximity (~100 miles); higher-altitude climate; and, importantly, craft breweries. For those that know, driving Highway 55 north CAN require patience BUT always builds a powerful thirst.

Hang a left at the first stoplight (Deinhard Lane) in McCall, and another left on Mission Street, until you’re on the west side of the town’s municipal airport, and you’ll find McCall’s newest brewery, Broken Horn Brewing Co. Seating can be tight during events, but you can always grab a to-go “oil can” crowler (or three) to enjoy at your campsite/vacation rental/hotel room. Try the locally-famous Hell’s Canyon Jalapeno Ale — a food-friendly offering with good pepper flavor and a balanced heat. (“Oil can” refers to a 25.4 ounce — 750 mL — can that Australian brand Foster’s popularized.)

