As a destination for Boiseans looking for a mountain getaway, McCall checks a number of boxes: four-season recreation; proximity (~100 miles); higher-altitude climate; and, importantly, craft breweries. For those that know, driving Highway 55 north CAN require patience BUT always builds a powerful thirst.
Hang a left at the first stoplight (Deinhard Lane) in McCall, and another left on Mission Street, until you’re on the west side of the town’s municipal airport, and you’ll find McCall’s newest brewery, Broken Horn Brewing Co. Seating can be tight during events, but you can always grab a to-go “oil can” crowler (or three) to enjoy at your campsite/vacation rental/hotel room. Try the locally-famous Hell’s Canyon Jalapeno Ale — a food-friendly offering with good pepper flavor and a balanced heat. (“Oil can” refers to a 25.4 ounce — 750 mL — can that Australian brand Foster’s popularized.)
Further north on Highway 55, aka 3rd Street, is McCall Brewing Company (MBC). Since 1994, MBC has been serving up “handcrafted ales and great food.” The cozy wooden interior invites you to belly up and have a pint and a plate. Best-selling Lemon Ginger Hefeweizen refreshes during the warmer months, but the Hazey Jones IPA is no slouch — try them both and others as part of a tasting tray: five 4-ounce pours served on an Idaho-shaped board! Enjoy the mountain scenery from the deck, MBC’s second-story full-service bar and kitchen. For food, order extra bread or pretzels to sop up every last drop of the Beer Cheese Soup, or just lick the bowl clean, no judgment here.
Location, location, location … Salmon River Brewery (SRB) occupies the old train depot and sits directly adjacent to Hotel McCall, Legacy Park, and Payette Lake. SRB also has a deck with all the views and a “friendly” dog-friendly patio. Reservations are recommended for groups of six or more, but bar seating is first-come, first-served. Udaho Gold is the award-winning standard, but the rotating lagers and the Belgian-style ales are well-made and dangerously drinkable. SRB nails burgers and fries — save room for dessert though as the cobbler is delicious. Of note at the time of this writing, SRB is the only brewery in McCall open seven days a week.
Alas, all good trips must end, and that drive south on Highway 55 can be tedious. Luckily, there’s a brewery for that. Spring Creek Brewing Company (SCBC) in Avimor, between Horseshoe Bend and Eagle, offers brews and wood-fired pizza for weary travelers and locals alike. Truly a community gathering place, SCBC has plenty of family-friendly indoor and outdoor seating and enough TVs to catch whatever game in whatever sport suits your fancy. Try the award-winning Lori’s Porter or the El Jeffe Oro Lager while munching on some ‘za. Cheers, ~M
Having tasted, sold, brewed, named, blended, written and thought about, discussed, argued over, and judged barley’s finest use for over fifteen years, I have opinions on the subject. Ultimately, I’m of the mind that if you like it, drink it. If not, don’t waste your liver money on it. Please contact me: thejoyofbeer208@gmail.com.