Perhaps the biggest news impacting this year’s Treefort Music Fest (TMF) is its relocation to Julia Davis Park: the trees will host the majority of forts and numerous stages, though additional venues will still host events. In containing TMF, organizers hope to amplify the “festival” vibes. The proximity allows for a more cohesive and synergistic experience — once you’re in, you’re in. No longer must you dump that glass of heady, bourbon-barrel-aged (BBA) Imperial Stout upon exiting Alefort because you’ve heard the opening bars of Thumpasaurus’s “Struttin’” pumping from the Main Stage.
Much like its predecessors, Alefort 11 is a celebration of local craft beverages. In addition to vintage BBA stouts and sours sourced from the cellars of Bittercreek Alehouse, PreFunk Nampa, and various participating breweries’ “library” collections, this year’s festival features the return of brewery collaboration IPAs. Enjoy thirty-two flavors of IPA while rocking out to Ani DiFranco. Of note, organizer Ryan Driscoll is especially excited by the Weldwerks/Great Notion Hazy Double IPA collab fittingly named Lumber Juice.
In case the last few years have diminished your will or your ability to explore the Treasure Valley’s many local breweries, Alefort has you covered starting on Wednesday, 3/22 — BONUS DAY! Local taps from both up-and-coming and well-established breweries will occupy roughly one-third of the total draft lines over the course of the festival. I’m most interested in the offerings of the palimpsestic breweries of Alliteration Ales (formerly Bear Island’s house brewery) and Idawild (formerly Barbarian’s Chinden location).
The logistics of hosting a 5-day beer festival with 60+ offerings, in a Boise park, in March, are substantial. Grass loves beer — it’s science … don’t fact-check that — but grass does not like crowds of thousands, especially if the ground is water-logged. Hauling kegs over that same ground is equally as destructive so organizers are implementing floating-deck pathways to provide keg delivery access. Driscoll adds that Boise Parks & Rec (BPR) has been instrumental in providing the necessary support and institutional knowledge to make Alefort 11 happen. Not BPR’s first rodeo, and 12% of beer sales will go to the park fund. Let’s have fun and be safe, people! Cheers, ~M
Having tasted, sold, brewed, named, blended, written and thought about, discussed, argued over, and judged barley’s finest use for over 15 years, I have opinions on the subject. Ultimately, I’m of the mind that if you like it, drink it. If not, don’t waste your liver money on it. Please contact me: thejoyofbeer208@gmail.com.