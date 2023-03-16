Support Local Journalism


  • Perhaps the biggest news impacting this year’s Treefort Music Fest (TMF) is its relocation to Julia Davis Park: the trees will host the majority of forts and numerous stages, though additional venues will still host events. In containing TMF, organizers hope to amplify the “festival” vibes. The proximity allows for a more cohesive and synergistic experience — once you’re in, you’re in. No longer must you dump that glass of heady, bourbon-barrel-aged (BBA) Imperial Stout upon exiting Alefort because you’ve heard the opening bars of Thumpasaurus’s “Struttin’” pumping from the Main Stage.

Much like its predecessors, Alefort 11 is a celebration of local craft beverages. In addition to vintage BBA stouts and sours sourced from the cellars of Bittercreek Alehouse, PreFunk Nampa, and various participating breweries’ “library” collections, this year’s festival features the return of brewery collaboration IPAs. Enjoy thirty-two flavors of IPA while rocking out to Ani DiFranco. Of note, organizer Ryan Driscoll is especially excited by the Weldwerks/Great Notion Hazy Double IPA collab fittingly named Lumber Juice.


Having tasted, sold, brewed, named, blended, written and thought about, discussed, argued over, and judged barley's finest use for over 15 years, I have opinions on the subject.

