Though not obvious candidates for the classic chicken-or-egg argument, chocolate and beer nonetheless find themselves linked as such due to archaeological evidence uncovered in the last two decades in Mesoamerica. Spoiler alert: Modern chocolate lovers owe a debt of gratitude to historical “beer” lovers. Both camps, however, may enjoy one of the many chocolate beers now available in breweries, bottle shops and grocery stores.

As with any number of trends, the past is also the future. The recent focus on sustainability demands a reexamination of the cacao fruit through a modern lens. Current research suggests that the aforementioned Mesoamerican “beer” used the pulp of the fruit rather than the beans for fermentation. The chemical residue of that proto-beer predates any evidence of a bean-based chocolate drink in that region by centuries, perhaps even millenia. Present-day chocolate makers primarily concern themselves with the beans, giving rise to a waste stream of husks, pulp and other less desirable parts of the fruit. Modern brewers have rediscovered the fermentability, flavor potential and cost-effectiveness (when compared to nib prices) of these lesser-valued parts — waste not, want not.


Having tasted, sold, brewed, named, blended, written and thought about, discussed, argued over, and judged barley's finest use for over 15 years, I have opinions on the subject.

