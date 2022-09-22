As of this writing, the world’s largest folk festival, Oktoberfest, is underway in Bavaria’s capital city, Munich, in southern Germany. Over the course of the festival’s two-plus weeks, festival-goers will consume hundreds of thousands of roasted chickens, pork sausages, and pretzels in addition to millions AND millions of liters of beer. Tradition demands that these beers come from one of six Munich breweries: Augustiner, Hacker-Pschorr, Hofbräu, Löwenbräu, Paulaner, and Spaten. Locally, Das Alpenhaus, a German-style deli and market on Vista Avenue, hosts its Oktoberfest celebration this Friday and Saturday (Sept. 23-24) and the prospective online menu lists four (no Augustiner nor Löwenbräu) Munich offerings for those seeking an authentic quaff.
Why is the festival Oktoberfest when it happens in September? In a word — weather. Munich sits just north of the 48th parallel of latitude — approximately as north as Sandpoint. Much like in Sandpoint, October in Munich brings fewer hours of daylight and cooler temperatures. While 2022 marks the sesquicentennial celebration of the festival’s rescheduling, as a nod to tradition, the festival still runs into October.
Can’t make it to Munich? No worries — the aforementioned event at Das Alpenhaus is a worthy excuse to rock the lederhosen. Additionally, downtown Boise will host the annual Old Boise Oktoberfest near Sixth and Main on Saturday — Camp Rainbow Gold is this year’s beneficiary of the Tips for Charity program. A third option, and one that I have employed with some success, is the DIY option. On a large plate or platter, arrange the following: sliced, roasted sausages and/or rotisserie chicken pieces; a favorite mustard; pickles; pretzels and/or crackers; fresh radishes; and, a dollop of cream cheese or butter. Serve to friends and with beer. For this very reason, my fridge currently contains cans of the Payette Brewing Oktoberfest. This beer winks at tradition and checks all the boxes — food-friendly, with a good malt flavor that neither strays too sweet nor too heavy, and a festival-friendly ABV under 6%. Sign me up for a liter or two. Prost!