As of this writing, the world’s largest folk festival, Oktoberfest, is underway in Bavaria’s capital city, Munich, in southern Germany. Over the course of the festival’s two-plus weeks, festival-goers will consume hundreds of thousands of roasted chickens, pork sausages, and pretzels in addition to millions AND millions of liters of beer. Tradition demands that these beers come from one of six Munich breweries: Augustiner, Hacker-Pschorr, Hofbräu, Löwenbräu, Paulaner, and Spaten. Locally, Das Alpenhaus, a German-style deli and market on Vista Avenue, hosts its Oktoberfest celebration this Friday and Saturday (Sept. 23-24) and the prospective online menu lists four (no Augustiner nor Löwenbräu) Munich offerings for those seeking an authentic quaff.

Why is the festival Oktoberfest when it happens in September? In a word — weather. Munich sits just north of the 48th parallel of latitude — approximately as north as Sandpoint. Much like in Sandpoint, October in Munich brings fewer hours of daylight and cooler temperatures. While 2022 marks the sesquicentennial celebration of the festival’s rescheduling, as a nod to tradition, the festival still runs into October.

