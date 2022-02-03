To borrow (liberally) from American humorist and author, Mark Twain, “There’s beer on them thar shelves!” — the dizzying array of options available for those with interest and opportunity holds no historical precedent. How best to navigate such a selection so that one finds something agreeable? Knowing what one’s looking AT helps to determine what one’s looking FOR. In that spirit, I present this helpful guide to common beer label terms.
Hazy/Juicy — relative newcomers, these terms are often used interchangeably and/or in conjunction with one another, and are almost exclusively used as descriptors for India Pale Ales (IPAs). “Hazy” speaks to sight, “juicy” to scent/taste. Copious dry-hopping techniques, minimal filtration, and specialty yeasts and grains help create both the haze and the juice. The best examples shine turbidly with an inner glow and have a fruity aroma and flavor with a soft, creamy mouthfeel. Of note, for IPAs, this subset has a restrained bitterness, meaning no bitter beer face!
Imperial — formerly indicated a premium product; presently indicates a stronger product, which may or may not come at a premium. Some producers use “double, triple, etc.” to indicate the same, though these terms should not be confused with the similarly-named Belgian styles “Dubbel, Tripel, etc.” despite both categories possessing elevated ABVs. Proceed with caution.
Cold — whether in images/references to ice, glaciers, or snow-capped mountains or followed by such terms as “filtered” or “lagered,” the word “cold” signifies nothing. The most basic process of brewing involves the infusion of hot water to grain. The resulting sweet liquid gets boiled with hops, chilled to an appropriate temperature, and pitched with yeast. Once the yeast has eaten its fill, turning sugars into alcohol and carbon dioxide, the beer is essentially finished. As most of its production time is spent cold, finished beer prefers cold. Beware the dusty, warm weather case stacks, the washed out labels of sun-soaked bottles, and anything that spends the summer in a buddy’s trunk labeled “emergency provisions” — if unavoidable, at least temper expectations regarding the quality of the product once properly re-chilled.
I thank you for journeying with me into the depths of the beer cooler today. Curiosity and learning enlarge the world by transforming not just the pursued but also the pursuer. Cheers!
Having tasted, sold, brewed, named, blended, written and thought about, discussed, argued over, and judged barley’s finest use for over fifteen years, I have opinions on the subject. Ultimately, I’m of the mind that if you like it, drink it. If not, don’t waste your liver money on it.
Having tasted, sold, brewed, named, blended, written and thought about, discussed, argued over, and judged barley’s finest use for over fifteen years, I have opinions on the subject. Ultimately, I’m of the mind that if you like it, drink it. If not, don’t waste your liver money on it. Please contact me: thejoyofbeer208@gmail.com.