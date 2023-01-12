We all have one—shoved in a kitchen drawer or a golf bag or perhaps even in a child’s stroller (no judgment here). Often overlooked but indispensable when the time comes, this item oozes low-key utility. I am, of course, referring to the humble koozie. Typically just a piece of poly foam with a logo or a wedding date (are Sam & Chris still together?), a koozie serves its purpose well as an intermediate between hand and cold, canned beverage. While summer provides daily usage, winter in a geothermally-active Idaho prompts this particular deep dive.
In order to see how effectively different materials keep my beverages cold, I tested four different koozies against one another and an un-koozied control can on my counter. As a throwback to the last time I broke out a digital thermometer in service to the Boise Weekly (mid-aughts Coldest Beer in Boise), my beer of choice was “the Champagne of Beers,” Miller High Life. The ambient temperature in my house was a balmy 69.4°F; the cans exited my fridge at 37.1°F. The race was on.
My koozie contenders were the following: a double-walled stainless steel model; a vintage formed/rigid 8-millimeter (mm) foam option; a SWAG-erific 5-mm poly foam number; and, a 7-mm neoprene “slap” style. My plan was simple: check beer temps at the 10, 30, 60, and 90 minute marks to determine which koozie reigns supreme. These “lab conditions” neglected one critical element, though: the beer level had to remain the same across all beers throughout the duration of the test. As a result, no beers were harmed in the writing of this article.
The results are unsurprisingly unsurprising: the double-walled stainless steel model refused to allow my beer to warm to an undrinkable temperature—better living through science. According to the model’s manufacturer (tongue firmly in cheek), if one were to misplace one’s koozied beer for a few hours, the beer would most likely still be cold upon discovery. The other koozie models all held their own, though, with the foam ones performing similarly and respectably. The “slap” style suffered due to its incomplete can coverage, but that property made it the most stylish bracelet. And the control can? In these “lab conditions,” I’d suggest finishing that can of American light lager in the first hour. Brass tacks: if you’re still working on your beverage at the two-hour mark, you’re doing it wrong. Cheers, ~M
Having tasted, sold, brewed, named, blended, written and thought about, discussed, argued over, and judged barley’s finest use for over fifteen years, I have opinions on the subject. Ultimately, I’m of the mind that if you like it, drink it. If not, don’t waste your liver money on it. Please contact me: thejoyofbeer208@gmail.com.