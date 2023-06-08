Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


The Northwest Cider Cup (formerly the Portland International Cider Cup) celebrates its 10th year of competition in 2023. Organized annually by the non-profit trade organization Northwest Cider Association (NWCA), this year’s competition features 19 categories with almost 280 entries from cider makers throughout Washington, Oregon, Montana, British Columbia, and Idaho. Judging is set to take place Monday, June 12. Boise’s own Meriwether Cider is a member of the NWCA and took home bronze for Gin & Juice in the 2016 competition, according to their website. Other Idaho NCWA members are Highpoint Cider and Cedar Draw Cider.

As a fermented fruit product, hard cider shares a basic origin story with wine rather than with beer. However, most ciders’ ABVs, production times, and creative flavors echo the craft beer industry more than the wine industry. How is cider made? Ripe apples or pears (to make perry) are harvested, washed, and crushed. The crushed apples (pulp) are then pressed to extract the juice, to which yeast is commonly added. Due to the presence of the yeast, the juice undergoes fermentation to produce an alcoholic beverage. Easy peasy, apple squeezy. Seems simple enough, but the devil’s in the details.


Recommended for you

Load comments