The Northwest Cider Cup (formerly the Portland International Cider Cup) celebrates its 10th year of competition in 2023. Organized annually by the non-profit trade organization Northwest Cider Association (NWCA), this year’s competition features 19 categories with almost 280 entries from cider makers throughout Washington, Oregon, Montana, British Columbia, and Idaho. Judging is set to take place Monday, June 12. Boise’s own Meriwether Cider is a member of the NWCA and took home bronze for Gin & Juice in the 2016 competition, according to their website. Other Idaho NCWA members are Highpoint Cider and Cedar Draw Cider.
As a fermented fruit product, hard cider shares a basic origin story with wine rather than with beer. However, most ciders’ ABVs, production times, and creative flavors echo the craft beer industry more than the wine industry. How is cider made? Ripe apples or pears (to make perry) are harvested, washed, and crushed. The crushed apples (pulp) are then pressed to extract the juice, to which yeast is commonly added. Due to the presence of the yeast, the juice undergoes fermentation to produce an alcoholic beverage. Easy peasy, apple squeezy. Seems simple enough, but the devil’s in the details.
What makes an award-winning cider? In a word, balance. Balancing the elements of the original fruit — tannins, acidity, sweetness — with the elements of the process — alcohol and carbonation — is the key. And there are many roads up that mountain. Despite John Chapman’s (Johnny Appleseed’s) best efforts, most of today’s apples are classified as dessert apples and are not well suited for cider production due to low tannins and high acid. In addition to sweet, apples may also be sharp, bittersweet, and bittersharp. An excellent cider often uses a blend of these different types of apples, though a few varieties possess the necessary attributes to shine singularly.
Similar to beer judging criteria, judges evaluate cider for appearance, aroma, flavor, and mouthfeel. According to the NWCA, the Cider Cup’s goal is twofold: “encourage AND provide training to support Northwest cideries’ pursuit of producing high quality cider.” In establishing a common descriptive sensory language and the right guideposts, the continuing-to-thrive cider industry can further engage and educate new customers. The geography certainly doesn’t hurt here — orchards thrive throughout the Northwest as do vineyards and barley fields and hopyards. How do you like them apples? Fermented, apparently. Cheers, ~M