This holiday season, in order to answer the question of what to give an Idaho beer enthusiast, I’ve drawn on my experience as both gifter and giftee. Spoiler alert, the answer is: good company and good conversation, which, when combined, make every beer taste better. If circumstances and/or social pressures require something more tangible, here are some ideas.
Beer merchandise and SWAG (Stuff We All Get) often takes pride in its cleverness; however, a person typically only wears one hat or one T-shirt at a time. Similarly, a koozie or a piece of glassware only holds one beer. I’ve found that these natural limitations create a surplus of the aforementioned items in the household. In a search for the novel, laser etching or cutting allows for a wide variety of custom goods. Despite the fact that a number of breweries exclusively package beer in cans, bottled beer is still a thing. Collecting the artful caps and displaying them in a stylish laser-cut wooden Idaho Beer Cap Map provides both form and function.
Give a person a beer, they’re occupied for an hour; teach a person to brew, and they’re occupied for a lifetime. Learning to brew enables greater self-sufficiency and a deeper appreciation for the efforts of others. Homebrewstuff and Brewer’s Haven both have the supplies and expertise to scratch that itch. If the recipient enjoys a good book and prefers to leave the brewing to the professionals, then Herman Ronnenberg is a name to remember. Though he is no longer with us, Ronnenberg remains THE Idaho Beer Historian. His colorful historical accounts, Beer and Brewing in the Inland Northwest, 1850-1950 and John Lemp: The Beer Baron of Boise, are both must-reads for students of the Idaho brewing scene and pair well with throwback lagers.
More stuff is sometimes just MORE STUFF so consider giving an experience. Idaho Brewers United annually presents the Destination: Beer festival in late February in McCall. Tickets and accommodations are now available. A gift card is the Swiss Army Knife of gifts. It allows a choose-your-own-adventure approach to life. Most breweries, bars, and restaurants offer gift cards in customizable amounts. The Downtown Boise Association also offers gift cards, with a number of favorite establishments participating in the program. This holiday season please remember to shop local and support independent and small businesses when possible. Cheers, ~M
Having tasted, sold, brewed, named, blended, written and thought about, discussed, argued over, and judged barley’s finest use for over fifteen years, I have opinions on the subject. Ultimately, I’m of the mind that if you like it, drink it. If not, don’t waste your liver money on it. Please contact me: thejoyofbeer208@gmail.com.