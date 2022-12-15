Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


This holiday season, in order to answer the question of what to give an Idaho beer enthusiast, I’ve drawn on my experience as both gifter and giftee. Spoiler alert, the answer is: good company and good conversation, which, when combined, make every beer taste better. If circumstances and/or social pressures require something more tangible, here are some ideas.

Beer merchandise and SWAG (Stuff We All Get) often takes pride in its cleverness; however, a person typically only wears one hat or one T-shirt at a time. Similarly, a koozie or a piece of glassware only holds one beer. I’ve found that these natural limitations create a surplus of the aforementioned items in the household. In a search for the novel, laser etching or cutting allows for a wide variety of custom goods. Despite the fact that a number of breweries exclusively package beer in cans, bottled beer is still a thing. Collecting the artful caps and displaying them in a stylish laser-cut wooden Idaho Beer Cap Map provides both form and function.


Recommended for you

Load comments