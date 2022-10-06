According to the Idaho State Police website, Alcohol Beverage Control has issued 3,372 retail beer licenses in 2022 (as of this writing). In a state that spans 83,642 square miles, those numbers calculate approximately to one licensed retailer every 25 square miles. Statewide, certain areas tend to have greater concentrations of establishments (downtown Boise, I’m looking at you) while other areas offer less density. The latter locations and timing are typically somewhere scenic and remote, after you’ve accomplished something EPIC and/or personally meaningful and foolishly finished your final snowbank/mountain-stream-cooled can without a viable resupply plan. Take comfort in knowing that the next available beer tastes that much better and probably isn’t as far away as it once was.
Historically, a “growler” was a lidded pail in which folks could transport beer from a bar or brewery to another location. A “growler” was so named due to the sound of the lid rattling (growling) as carbon dioxide escaped the sloshing brew during its journey. The modern usage of “growler” refers to a reusable half-gallon glass jug for whose reintroduction we can thank Charlie Otto, co-founder of what is now one of Idaho’s iconic breweries, Grand Teton Brewing Co, in Victor, Idaho. For a time, within the last decade, growler fill stations were seemingly in every gas station and grocery store. The proliferation of growler fill stations in addition to the growing craft beer scene brought draft beer to a larger audience in unexpected venues throughout the state.
Given the minimal barriers to entry to add beer service to an existing business, the increase in locations at which one may partake in a barley pop should come as no surprise. But does better access provide a better experience? The answer to that question depends upon the venue and the scope of the beer program. I liken the availability of beer at an event to salt at a meal: some can enhance the experience, but too much can ruin it.
Beer concessions are now available at Albertsons Stadium during the Boise State Broncos football games. In addition to the ever-present American light lagers that dominate such sporting events and whose popularity remains high with BSU fans, Boise’s own craft beer scene finds representation. The Local’s Corner features canned selections from Payette, Edge, Sockeye, 10 Barrel, Lost Grove, and Woodland Empire. Please enjoy responsibly! Cheers, ~M
Having tasted, sold, brewed, named, blended, written and thought about, discussed, argued over, and judged barley’s finest use for over fifteen years, I have opinions on the subject. Ultimately, I’m of the mind that if you like it, drink it. If not, don’t waste your liver money on it. Please contact me: thejoyofbeer208@gmail.com.