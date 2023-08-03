...RED FLAG WARNING FOR SCATTERED LIGHTNING FOR SOUTHERN
HIGHLANDS, OWYHEE MOUNTAINS, AND WESTERN TWIN FALLS BLM...
A Red Flag Warning remains in effect from Thursday afternoon
through Friday evening for all but the NF districts, again due to
scattered thunderstorms. This replaces the Fire Weather Watch that
had previously been issued.
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM MDT /1 PM PDT/
THURSDAY TO 11 PM MDT /10 PM PDT/ FRIDAY FOR LIGHTNING FOR
NORTHERN BOISE BLM...TREASURE VALLEY BLM...BURNS BLM...VALE BLM
AND BAKER VALLEY...WHICH ARE FIRE WEATHER ZONES 400...420...636...
637 AND 646...
* THUNDERSTORMS...Scattered.
* OUTFLOW WINDS...Gusts to 50 mph.
From the Riverside Hotel, one may explore the Chinden Craft Corridor from West Fairview to just past Maple Grove over the course of a weekend. With seven breweries (not to mention a number of wineries, a cidery, and even a meadery) in that limited geography, Garden City provides plenty of options to wet one’s whistle. Of note, the seven breweries all allow children and dogs in some capacity and offer tasting flights, but days and hours of operation vary so please consult the corresponding brewery website/social media for further details. Additionally, most of the breweries regularly host events, live music, and food trucks.
Located between 32nd and 33rd, Barbarian’s new facility is a hop (pun intended), skip, and a jump from both the Riverside and the Greenbelt. Barbarian features spacious seating both indoor and out, with wood being a dominant motif. The beers lean creative, from barrel-aged to dessert-inspired, with a focus on acid-driven selections. One to try this summer: American Lite Lager — a crisp, easy-drinking lager made with Noble hops and Pilsner malt — perfect to beat the summer heat!
Western Collective (WC) sits approximately two blocks from Barbarian, on 33rd, across Chinden. The lack of a safe, dedicated pedestrian/bicycle crossing on Chinden demands attention, people! The WC greets one with stylish, mountain/western iconography and seems native to an Instagram world. With an on-site kitchen and a.m. coffee service, WC is as much lifestyle-brand as brewery, though I found every beer on my decidedly hop-driven flight to meet or exceed expectations and finished said pours accordingly. It also boasts a wall of Adult Slush machines (sigh) with a variety of flavors for those seeking a non-beer, frozen summer treat — ideal for enjoying on the newly expanded back patio.
Just down the road from Somewhere, Twisted District fills the neighborhood sports bar niche. Full kitchen, full bar, and the requisite big screens keep the atmosphere lively and the parking lot packed. Friendly staff and patrons invite one to join in trivia night, or speed dating, or one of the many other weekly/monthly events. And they have beer. Try the popular Pilsner, paired with a hugantic Bavarian Pretzel plate, while sitting and sipping on either of their patios.
Passing 50th heading west, one arrives at Idawild Brewing Co. Having recently celebrated its first anniversary, Idawild prides itself on having something for everyone. From beer-flavored beer (Last Cast Helles Lager) to experimental (Fireside S’mores Stout), the range of brews is impressive from this family-owned and operated outfit. Given its active social media presence, Idawild tends to draw a youthful crowd that celebrates the small-batch mindset. Try the First Light Double Dry Hopped (DDH) Hazy IPA, a solid example of the style, chock full of Citra hops.
Crossing Glenwood and continuing west, the DMV sign (ironically) means beer is near. Located within the same complex, Clairvoyant — West, HomeBrewStuff (brewing supplies and taproom), and newcomer Brown Beard Brewing Co. all benefit from their relative proximity. Clairvoyant — West provides a comfortable taproom and, more importantly, the brewing capacity to supply both Clairvoyant taprooms with fresh beer, including the Nostradamus IPA. Around the corner and down the way (closer to Maple Grove), Brown Beard Brewing Co. occupies a small but mighty space.
Since opening the doors in March 2023, owner/founder/brewer/spokesbeard Bryce Tuttle has been welcoming folks. This focus on hospitality is immediately evident as one sits at the bar, conveniently adjacent to the brewery, which abuts the indoor seating area, which leads to the patio — small but mighty, and mighty friendly with a neighborhood vibe. According to Tuttle, July was the busiest month so far, and he’s seen a nice mix of repeat customers and out of town guests. My bet is they’re all drinking The Beard Lebrewskie — a Golden Stout with lactose, aged on locally-roasted Wüfyre Coffee beans and bourbon-soaked oak. The resulting elixir pleasantly evokes coffee and cream.
Crossing Maple Grove, one arrives at Powderhaus. Part alpine ski/hunting lodge, part craft brewery, and fiercely all-Idaho, Powderhaus prides itself on its independence. They only sell in Idaho, and they actively source ingredients from Idaho. The taproom is a big, festive space, lively and loud, with multiple patios and indoor/outdoor stages for music and events. A dedicated food truck, Chad’s Grille, provides sustenance. On a hot summer night, try the Helles Honey Lager — made with local honey, this easy-drinking offering properly quenches one’s thirst.
Visit one, visit all, but please remember to visit responsibly! Cheers, ~M
Update: Bert’s Brewing is set to open late summer/early fall 2023 at 3577 N. Brown — a few blocks west of Western Collective.
Having tasted, sold, brewed, named, blended, written and thought about, discussed, argued over, and judged barley’s finest use for over 15 years, I have opinions on the subject. Ultimately, I’m of the mind that if you like it, drink it. If not, don’t waste your liver money on it. Please contact me: thejoyofbeer208@gmail.com.