From the Riverside Hotel, one may explore the Chinden Craft Corridor from West Fairview to just past Maple Grove over the course of a weekend. With seven breweries (not to mention a number of wineries, a cidery, and even a meadery) in that limited geography, Garden City provides plenty of options to wet one’s whistle. Of note, the seven breweries all allow children and dogs in some capacity and offer tasting flights, but days and hours of operation vary so please consult the corresponding brewery website/social media for further details. Additionally, most of the breweries regularly host events, live music, and food trucks.

Located between 32nd and 33rd, Barbarian’s new facility is a hop (pun intended), skip, and a jump from both the Riverside and the Greenbelt. Barbarian features spacious seating both indoor and out, with wood being a dominant motif. The beers lean creative, from barrel-aged to dessert-inspired, with a focus on acid-driven selections. One to try this summer: American Lite Lager — a crisp, easy-drinking lager made with Noble hops and Pilsner malt — perfect to beat the summer heat!


Having tasted, sold, brewed, named, blended, written and thought about, discussed, argued over, and judged barley’s finest use for over 15 years, I have opinions on the subject. Ultimately, I’m of the mind that if you like it, drink it. If not, don’t waste your liver money on it. Please contact me: thejoyofbeer208@gmail.com.

