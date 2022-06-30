In addition to celebrating America’s birthday, the Fourth of July provides a festival for the senses: cold, wet beer refreshes on a hot day; aromas of lighter fluid, wood smoke, and grilled meats perfume the air; the thunderous boom and lightning flash of fireworks dazzle in the night. In order to make the most of Independence Day, here are some helpful tips for pairing beer with food:
Matching intensity is a solid strategy. Lighter styles work with more delicate fare; more robust styles demand more assertive fare. Consider the interconnected attributes of flavor, body, mouthfeel, and ABV when evaluating the relative “weight” of a beer.
Carbonation is a friend: the tiny bubbles scrub away fat and oil and help to cleanse the palate.
Beer offers a wide range of flavor profiles, allowing for complementary or contrasting pairings. From bracing acidity through chocolate decadence to sun-warmed zoo funk, there’s a beer for that. Craftbeer.com has an excellent Beer and Food Pairing Guide online, or chat with a trusted local brewery/retail associate source for suggestions.
Beer as an ingredient simplifies the whole process, and process matters. Level up your Beer Brat/Hot Dog game by browning some onions in butter or bacon grease, deglazing the pan with beer (light lager works well here), and then adding some bouillon/broth and/or a touch of fish sauce, maybe some aromatics (I like whole peppercorns and celery, mustard, and/or cumin seeds). Cook or warm the sausages in this rich elixir safely per instructions, mark on a hot grill, and serve on a bun with beer mustard and a cold glass/can of the deglazing beer. “Heaven, I’m in heaven.” Please note that if using hoppy beer to deglaze (Pale Ale, IPA, etc), any liquid reduction will amplify bitterness in the finished elixir.
Stay hydrated and celebrate responsibly. Though beer is primarily water, water is ALL water and has a place in the beverage rotation.
Regardless of your Fourth of July menu decisions, good company, good food, and good beer will always pair perfectly! Cheers, ~M