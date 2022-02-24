On Saturday, Feb. 26, from 5-9 p.m., Sockeye Brewing will debut the Cosmic Ice Frozen Fresh IPA at a pop-up pub event at their future satellite location at 36th St. and Hill Road.
Late summer in the Northwest marks the start of the annual hop harvest season. From the end of August until early October, hop farms throughout the region pick and process the precious cones that give beer flavor, aroma and bitterness. During these six-ish weeks, proximate breweries and ambitious, well-funded, and/or foolish ones that are less so, procure and brew with what are known as “fresh” or “wet” hops. These hops go from living bine to brewhouse in less than 36 hours; importantly, the hops avoid kilning — picture a ginormous blow-dryer circulating hot air beneath a football field piled waist high with fluffy, emerald nuggets. Better yet, visit and smell ALL the smells yourself!
Hops, like other botanicals, contain volatile compounds that diminish or disappear entirely during processing. Living within an hour’s drive from world-renowned hop-growing areas (looking at you, Greenleaf, Wilder, and Parma), Treasure Valley brewers have long enjoyed the dank, leafy, green “fruits” of the late summer/early fall hop harvest. Frozen Fresh hops from Yakima Chief Hops promise to extend this season year-round worldwide.
If a fictional Bubba Gump Brewing Company existed, it would brew India Pale Ales. Hops pellets, hops plugs, hops extract, whole leaf hops, cryo hops/hops powder, hops hash (the sticky-icky liberated from the processing equipment), fresh/wet hops, aged hops, and now Frozen Fresh hops — all of these products feed the IPA beast: Juicy, Fruited, Brut, Cold, Fresh Hop, Double, Triple, Black (Cascadian Dark), White, Brown, Red, East Coast, West Coast, Mountain, New England/Hazy, Norwegian, Belgian, English, Session, Sour, Brett, Rye, Milkshake, Pastry. Everything, everywhere, all of the time, NOW — on-demand is the current consumption pattern across the many channels of modern life. Which brings us back to the beer.
In the glass, Cosmic Ice checks the boxes: glowing golden/orange with an inviting carbonation, fruity/grassy aromas prep me for flavors of ripe citrus, dried apricot, fresh cut hay and plenty of mango. My first glass has corners: hop-kissed sweet malt followed by a firm bitterness. My second glass integrates and softens those edges, imparting a creaminess to the body. I believe I’ll have another! Cheers, ~M.
Having tasted, sold, brewed, named, blended, written and thought about, discussed, argued over, and judged barley’s finest use for over fifteen years, I have opinions on the subject. Ultimately, I’m of the mind that if you like it, drink it. If not, don’t waste your liver money on it. Please contact me: thejoyofbeer208@gmail.com.