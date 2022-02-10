The year 2022 offers an unlikely three-event alignment: America’s favorite sportsball championship game, the Winter Olympics, and Valentine’s Day provide mid-February’s syzygy of celebration. How does one navigate such disparate occasions while beveraging responsibly? Look no further than the Bard for answers:
"Thrift, thrift, Horatio! The funeral baked meats
"Did coldly furnish forth the marriage tables." (Hamlet, Act I, Scene 2)
What spans football, curling and romance? Why, beer, of course. And snacks, plenty of snacks.
If grocery ads hold any insight, then the big game involves not just a televised sporting match but also gathering and feasting. Chips, dips, brats, tots and finger foods of various persuasions will be devoured by the platterful, and all of that salt and fat demand the crisp bitterness and thirst-crushing refreshment that only beer can provide. Support a team — Cincinnati hosts a Sam Adams production facility; Los Angeles is home to Golden Road Brewing. Better yet, support a local Treasure Valley brewery — there is greater diversity and higher quality available now than ever before.
In addition to curling (which admittedly has excellent crossover potential for both the Winter Olympics and the Beer Olympics), the weekend Olympic schedule contains such fan-favorites as ice hockey and bobsledding. I find the latter a more compelling storyline presently. It’s been a generation since the Jamaican Bobsled Team last qualified for the Games, but the 2022 team seeks glory in Beijing. Crack a Red Stripe and cheer for this feel-good underdog!
Though following such an epic sporting weekend with Valentine’s Day seems unfair, the script writes itself. Turn off the screens, spend quality time with a loved one — be present. Listen more than you speak. Arrange the leftover veggie sticks and/or taquitos into sonnets or cute little messages. Pour your beer into champagne flutes — everything looks and tastes better in fancy glassware. Make an effort. Assuming that proper food safety guidelines are followed on Sunday, use surplus snacks in a fusion “Wellington” dish on Monday. But have a plan, and execute said plan to the best of your ability.
Conversely, if all of this excess and consumption are all just too much, then volunteer your time, donate resources and serve your local community. You’ll probably feel better on Monday that way! Cheers, ~M
Having tasted, sold, brewed, named, blended, written and thought about, discussed, argued over, and judged barley’s finest use for over fifteen years, I have opinions on the subject. Ultimately, I’m of the mind that if you like it, drink it. If not, don’t waste your liver money on it. Please contact me: thejoyofbeer208@gmail.com.