At the Kentucky Derby, the modern American julep steals the show. A trifecta of sugar, mint, and bourbon, the julep is a potent signifier of the “most exciting two minutes in sports” — delicious, but perhaps not the most party-friendly of libations. Enter the Kentucky Bourbon Barrel Ale (KBBA) from Lexington Brewing Company.
First produced in 2006, this Irish Red Ale spends a minimum of six weeks in freshly emptied bourbon barrels from neighboring distilleries. Now the vast majority of us in Idaho will not have the opportunity to enjoy the KBBA during the “Run for the Roses.” Happily, Tate McCoullough, former weekday bartender at Bittercreek Alehouse and current owner of Hilltop Station, has a workaround. What follows is a base recipe for a KBBA-inspired, Idaho-accessible Derby Day drink:
1 12-ounce can of Mother Earth Cali Creamin’ or Anderson Valley Summer Solstice (conveniently arriving in Idaho the first week of May)
½ — 1 ounce of Ancient Age (described as “good, but not TOO good”) or your favorite bourbon, to taste
Method: Starting with a clean beer glass large enough to hold 14-16 ounces (most shaker-style pints), pour the majority of the can of beer into the glass, creating a nice foam (1-2 fingers). Add bourbon. Pour remaining beer into glass. Enjoy!
Tasting notes: the base beer brings a reasonable ABV and a creamy sweetness to the party, while providing a welcome carbonation. The bourbon brings alcohol heat and both pepper and baking spice notes. Where the two beverages meet is vanilla and honey, imparting a richness without being cloying. The resultant elixir possesses a pleasant depth of flavor that remains from the first sip to the last.
I must acknowledge and thank Tate McCullough for confirming the details of this recipe. His experience with the original ale while on the famous Kentucky Bourbon Trail inspired experiments to replicate the KBBA locally. And Hilltop Station’s state liquor store selection of bourbon reflects his wealth of experience. A decade removed from our former bartender/patron relationship, he responded to my texts in a timely manner, as a friendly acquaintance.
Does your barista, bartender, server know your name? Do you know theirs? Perhaps you’re only Double Soy Latte with blueberry syrup or IPA Gal, and they’re only Sideburns or Tattoo Girl. Today you can change that with a simple introduction: “Hi, my name is , what’s yours?”
Having tasted, sold, brewed, named, blended, written and thought about, discussed, argued over, and judged barley’s finest use for over fifteen years, I have opinions on the subject. Ultimately, I’m of the mind that if you like it, drink it. If not, don’t waste your liver money on it. Please contact me: thejoyofbeer208@gmail.com.