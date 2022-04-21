My hand-painted ceramic hop chalice finally has reason to meet the public: Boise welcomes a new brewfest on Earth Day 2022. Shade City Brewfest debuts this Friday, April 22, at 5 p.m. at the Idaho Botanical Gardens. The organizers hope not only to talk about “sustainability, environmental impact and waste reduction” (SEIWR) but also to be about those topics. In fact, they hope that all guests will follow suit, so break out your finest drinking vessel (no glass, please) and join the good vibes and grooviness (there’s a ‘70s theme).
The recognition that no one person or organization has all the answers with regard to SEIWR best practices was the genesis of this two-day festival. Each vendor has a story that touches upon one or more of these topics, and guests are invited to engage and to imbibe in a responsible fashion. What better way exists for people to exchange ideas, to have conversations and to interact in meaningful ways with one another than over a beer? And the thinking goes that if we know better, we do better.
As a brewfest, Shade City checks the boxes: community partners; food and N/A beverage options; live music; experiential venue; and, most importantly, specialty brews. Each brewery and cidery brings two selections — one with a botanical element (aside from barley, hops and apples respectively) and one dealer’s choice. Expect beers/ciders with fruits, flowers, herbs and tree parts. The participating breweries and cideries are spread over three zones/gardens at IBG, encouraging a human-paced exploration of the grounds. Additional hourly releases of special barrel-aged offerings in Zone 3 should also aid dispersion.
Reimagine, reuse, repurpose — these concepts play throughout Shade City Brewfest and echo the reduce, reuse, recycle mantra of environmental stewardship celebrated on Earth Day. As a society, we’ll never be able to consume our way out of what is essentially an overconsumption issue, but in collaboration, incremental actions and collective will, we at least have some of the necessary tools for the job. Cheers!
Having tasted, sold, brewed, named, blended, written and thought about, discussed, argued over, and judged barley’s finest use for over fifteen years, I have opinions on the subject. Ultimately, I’m of the mind that if you like it, drink it. If not, don’t waste your liver money on it. Please contact me: thejoyofbeer208@gmail.com.