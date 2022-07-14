A traditional biergarten possesses a few key elements: beer, shade, access to food — and beer. Along the Boise River Greenbelt, we’re fortunate to have all of these elements in a number of brewery locations. From east to west, over the course of less than two miles, the Greenbelt provides immediate access to The Ram, Lost Grove and Payette.
Please note, the Greenbelt coordinate system uses the Boise River to determine north (N) from south (S) and the Capitol Bridge to determine east (E) from west (W).
1.0 NE — The Ram
The Ram, one of the OG Boise craft breweries, offers not only generous bike parking but also a spacious and sunny patio near enough to the Boise River to hear the joyfully raucous sounds of summer river rafters. The menu features playful takes on pub grub with enough variety to satisfy most dietary choices. For beer, enjoy a classic Buttface Amber or Total Disorder Porter, or find a new favorite in a rotating lager or hazy IPA. The Ram is family-friendly and very close to the Boise State University large sporting venues, making it a popular game-day destination.
0.1 SW — Lost Grove
Located in the actively-arriving Lusk District, Lost Grove has ample bike parking and a well-shaded, kid-and-dog-friendly patio that hosts live music on weekends. They’ve recently added a clean and modern kitchen that churns out tasty pizzas like the Idahomie — a combination of chorizo, roasted red peppers, potatoes, feta, and mozzarella, atop a garlic-infused olive oil-dressed house crust. Wash that down with a rotating Robot-series hazy IPA or a crushable Teddy Bear Picnic Golden Ale. Repeat as necessary.
0.5 NW — Payette
They’re seemingly always busy, so plan accordingly to score the primo spots on the dog-and-kid-friendly patio, especially on Saturdays with live music. Resident food trucks, Queens Trailer and Jokers Barbecue, provide a satisfying selection of beer-friendly gustatory delights — I happen to be a fan of house-pickled veggies. For beer, it’s Sofa King Sunny all day, everyday unless one of the many lagers piques your interest. Their vigorous, on-site hopyard puts the “garden” in beer garden.
Extra credit: 1.8 SW — Barbarian
Misters, sunshades, and actual vegetation tame the summer sun while the scent of curry from Kismet Kitchen awakens a deep appetite. A Grapefruit Radler tastes of real fruit while the Little Wolf West Coast IPA scratches the hop itch.
Pro tip: biking and beveraging don’t always mix. Please engage in both activities responsibly. All three breweries offer both water and small or short pours that range from 5-10 oz. For more information on the Boise River Greenbelt, including history and etiquette, please visit: cityofboise.org.
Cheers, ~M
Having tasted, sold, brewed, named, blended, written and thought about, discussed, argued over, and judged barley’s finest use for over fifteen years, I have opinions on the subject. Ultimately, I’m of the mind that if you like it, drink it. If not, don’t waste your liver money on it. Please contact me: thejoyofbeer208@gmail.com.