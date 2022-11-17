...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS MORNING...
...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST THIS
MORNING...
* WHAT...For the Air Stagnation Advisory, an extended period of
stagnant air, with light winds and little vertical mixing. For
the Dense Fog Advisory, visibility 1/4 mile or less in dense
fog.
* WHERE...In Idaho, Lower Treasure Valley ID and Upper Treasure
Valley. In Oregon, Oregon Lower Treasure Valley.
* WHEN...Until 11 AM MST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.
Periods of air stagnation can lead to the buildup of
pollutants near the surface.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Areas of dense fog will continue from
Ontario to Mountain Home this morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of
distance ahead of you.
An Air Stagnation Advisory concerns itself with meteorological
conditions only. For more information on air pollution in Idaho,
visit website www.deq.idaho.gov. For Oregon, visit website
www.oregon.gov/deq.
If possible, reduce or eliminate activities that contribute to
air pollution, such as outdoor burning, and the use of
residential wood burning devices. Reduce vehicle trips and
vehicle idling as much as possible.
Goose Island Brewery of Chicago, Illinois, famously releases the Bourbon County Brand Stout (BCBS) and its variants on Black Friday.
Traditionally, the day after Thanksgiving kicks off the holiday shopping season and is commonly known as Black Friday. This name works advantageously for any brewery that chooses to release a signature dark beer on that day. On Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, the folks at Payette Brewing Company (PBC) will release the latest vintage of Twelve Gauge Barrel Aged Imperial Stout at their annual Black Friday Celebration of Dark Beer. Per the PBC info sheet, Twelve Gauge promises “a wildly robust recipe with rich oak, vanilla and bourbon notes from the barrel, heat from the alcohol, and toffee notes.” Of added interest, the 2022 vintage and its Churro variant both have ABVs of 11.8% compared to previous vintages’ 10% — that little bit of extra warmth sounds pretty good right now!
Now in its 11th year, PBC’s Black Friday Celebration of Dark Beer started as a tasting of a curated collection of rare and favorite dark beers. Having attended many of those early years’ celebrations, I recall that the earnest appreciation of all the flavors was second only to the sense of community — beer lovers sharing what they love about beer. More recent celebrations have grown and added additional entertainment options, but the focus on flavor and community has remained.
Though Payette Brewing Company unveils its signature barrel-aged stout on Black Friday, it is not unique in this endeavor. Goose Island Brewery of Chicago, Illinois, famously releases the Bourbon County Brand Stout (BCBS) and its variants on this day as well. As both the first example of and the gold standard for bourbon barrel-aged stouts, BCBS makes my yearly beer bucket list — if circumstances allow, I will drink a bucket of it!
Some backstory: in 1992, four years after opening, Goose Island created what would become BCBS as a special brew to commemorate batch No. 1,000. Due to the unconventional processes, prolonged time and excessive resources needed to make the beer, the involved parties figured it was a one-off batch. Customer response said otherwise, and lovers of big, dark bourbon barrel-aged beers should thank those flavor-adventurous early adopters upon completion of every snifterful of deliciousness. Bourbon makers historically had secondary markets for their empty barrels, but beer was not one of those markets at that time. Craft beer’s first wave was nearing its apex, and the boutique bourbon movement was still in its infancy. It took Greg Hall at Goose Island to bring these elements together — BCBS was a liquid meet-cute for these industries. Timing is everything in order to catch lightning in a barrel!
In addition to traditional brewing ingredients (barley, hops, water, yeast), the folks at Goose Island consider the barrel to be an ingredient in the beer. Barrels for the upcoming release come from Heaven Hills, Wild Turkey, Buffalo Trace, and, for the first time, Four Roses. Weather conditions also play a role in the finished beer as Goose Island’s barrel warehouse (larger than Albertsons Stadium) lacks temperature control. Chicago’s weather allows for both hot and cold seasonal extremes, creating a more energetic interaction between liquid and barrel. Per the BCBS website, “Expect flavors of vanilla, dark chocolate, toffee, molasses, almond, and dried fruit.”
As someone who’s enjoyed BCBS most every year since 2005, I can’t say that I’ve discerned each and every one of those profiles in previous vintages, but I can say that the beer is complex and balanced but leans sweet. It ages well under proper circumstances — upright in darkness at a steady temperature between 45-65 degrees Fahrenheit — and it’s best served cool in a proper glass (snifter or wine glass in a pinch). For the 2022 release, southwestern Idaho should see the original BCBS, the Coffee variant, and a very limited amount of the 30th Anniversary Edition. Find BCBS at select grocery stores and/or beverage shops starting on Friday, Nov. 25, and while supplies last. Please save some for me! Cheers, ~M
For more information on Payette Brewing Company’s Black Friday celebration, including the tap list announcement, please visit the website: payettebrewing.com.
For more information on Goose Island’s Bourbon County Brand Stout, please visit the website: gooseisland.com.