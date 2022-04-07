...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT MDT /11 PM PDT/
FRIDAY NIGHT TO 6 AM MDT /5 AM PDT/ SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Northwest winds around 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
associated with passage of a strong cold front.
* WHERE...Snake Basin including the Treasure Valley in Oregon
and Idaho and the western Magic valley.
* WHEN...From midnight MDT /11 PM PDT/ Friday night to 6 AM MDT
/5 AM PDT/ Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow unsecured objects around.
Tree limbs could be blown down and power outages may result.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust may reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.
April is Idaho Craft Beer Month. The state brewers’ guild, Idaho Brewers United (IBU), invites those 21+ to join a #PintsUpIdaho event at a participating local establishment on Thursday, April 7th — also conveniently National Beer Day. Winning.
IBU has a reason to celebrate this year: Gov. Little signed House Bill 530 into law on March 21, 2022. This piece of legislation updates and clarifies the role of the Idaho Hop Grower’s Commission (IHGC) in the promotion of beer made using Idaho-grown hops. Of the roughly 80 operating Idaho breweries (operating = taxable production), over half are IBU members and an overwhelming majority use an Idaho-grown hops product in the brewhouse. When the law goes into effect on July 1, 2022, the IHGC will start its second year of a three-year phased funding reallocation of the strong beer tax.
When is beer not beer? In the state of Idaho, from 1988 until July 1, 2021, the answer was when it was “strong beer”, defined as anything over 5% ABV. Taxes paid on “strong beer” went to the state’s General Fund, alcohol abuse education and prevention initiatives, and to the Wine Commission. Effectively, “strong beer” was wine. As the Idaho brewing industry grew, so too did the “strong beer” tax revenues. Following several years of negotiations, false starts, and general hand wringing, the involved parties reached a compromise in spring of 2021: House Bill 232. House Bill 232 cleaned up some loose ends in alcohol language and provided a timeline for the strong beer tax to move to the IHGC fully, starting in FY2024.
Before anyone goes crying in their wine over a potential lack of funding, the Wine Commission will receive a higher percentage of already existing tax revenues to overcome any shortfall. Wine grows here too.
A word on National Beer Day: in spring of 1933, the Cullen-Harrison Act amended the Volstead Act to allow for the production, sale, and consumption of beverages up to 4% ABV. The previous ceiling was 0.5%. Needless to say, when the Cullen-Harrison Act went into effect on April 7, 1933, there was much rejoicing!
So this Thursday (and all month, every month), support the Idaho craft brewing community and enjoy responsibly — cheers!