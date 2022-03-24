“It’s not about the beer, it’s about the beer.”
Attributed to publican Don Younger of Portland’s Horse Brass Pub, this quote captures the zeitgeist of Alefort 2022. Alefort X seeks to showcase the best aspects of beer culture and to create space for a diversity of other experiences. This year’s festival doubles down on its commitments to discovery, to sustainability, and to community.
As a festival of discovery, Alefort once again provides a well-curated list of interesting beers. Though the hoppy category dominates, a healthy number of easy-drinking, “sour,” and barrel-aged selections allows for multiple avenues of flavor exploration without activating the lupulin threshold shift (LTS). LTS is a condition characterized not only by increased tolerance to bitter hop compounds but also by increased preference for said compounds. Breaking the IPA chain with a nice, bright acid-driven selection or a well-made, bready lager helps to reduce palate fatigue. I think of taste as a muscle, and rather than isolate and overwork to exhaustion via repeated flavors, I aim for a “full body”, stylistically-diverse workout.
To aid a sense of discovery, Alefort X features Alefort Pub and Alefort Lounge. In addition to the beers, Alefort Pub offers the Future Pub menu: classic beer-friendly pub grub, reimagined without access to or reliance upon animals. Think insect, fungus and sea vegetable umami sources. Not to be overshadowed by the Pub, Alefort Lounge plays host to daily wine and cocktail showcases and features a tasty menu of its own. Of note, oysters with mignonette sauce pair delightfully with “sour” beer. The light acidity of the sauce resonates with the acid of the beer and provides a perfect counter to the sweet, briny, buttery deliciousness that is an oyster.
Sustainability continues to be a focus for all festivals occurring beneath the Treefort umbrella. Festival-goers can reduce the festival’s footprint by taking alternative transportation, rinsing the reusable steel cups and binning any trash appropriately. The aforementioned Future Pub concept at Alefort X brings that environmental focus literally to the plate. Admittedly, the concept addresses the future of food more than it addresses the future of beer. For one company’s take on that topic, please investigate New Belgium’s Fat Tire Torched Earth project.
Beer is a communal beverage. A festival is a gathering of people. A beer festival ideally allows for community-building, where all are welcome. Beer and wine and cocktails typically contain alcohol, and the organizers recognize that not all festival-goers enjoy the effects of alcohol. Alefort X has a robust non-alcoholic list for the sober-curious.
After a couple years of a pandemic, in a world currently at war, Alefort X offers a sense of normalcy and celebrates life, flavor and community resilience. I’ll raise a glass to that! Cheers, ~M
Special notes:
To win Alefort, know your limits, have a plan and stick to it. Stay hydrated with water, get plenty of rest, and eat a well-balanced meal. Smile. Make a new friend. Keep an open mind. Practice empathy.
Having tasted, sold, brewed, named, blended, written and thought about, discussed, argued over, and judged barley’s finest use for over fifteen years, I have opinions on the subject. Ultimately, I’m of the mind that if you like it, drink it. If not, don’t waste your liver money on it. Please contact me: thejoyofbeer208@gmail.com.