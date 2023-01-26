If seltzer and non-alcoholic (NA) IPA had a love child, it would be sparkling hop water (SHW). This bubbly, botanical-based beverage bursts with an abundance of flavor but lacks carbs, calories, and alcohol — winning #DryJanuary! There are plenty of SHW options available for purchase online, but the following examples are currently available in grocery stores and bottle shops around the Treasure Valley.
With its recent launch of Hop Splash, Sierra Nevada joins a handful of other breweries in the emerging SHW category. Hop Splash features Citra and Amarillo hop varieties that provide a full hop experience from tip to tail. Hop Splash has a good bubble and ample aromatics — citrus, fresh cut hay, and mint — that impart flavor. The best part: no guilt if you polish off a 6-er in a day.
Boise’s own Sockeye Brewing first promoted Hop Water for #SoberOctober in 2021. Hop Water uses Idaho-grown Citra and Mosaic hop varieties to create a hop-forward offering that is full of grapefruit notes. The quick, clean finish invites another sip. In addition to an unflavored version, Sockeye produces an actual grapefruit-flavored one as well.
Perhaps the most well-known example of SHW is the Lagunitas Hoppy Refresher. Citra, Equinox, and Centennial hop varieties bring the citrus party. Despite its lack of sugar, Hoppy Refresher reads sweet — think cotton candy and/or Smarties. Hoppy Refresher drinks easily, is simultaneously creamy and crisp, and is most unlike any of the other examples in that my kids would at least taste it.
H2OPS Original IPW (India Pale Water) uses unnamed, Northwest-grown hops to produce the grassiest option in the bunch. Green bottles and a lack of refrigeration work against the IPW if for no other reason than guilt by association: hop-driven beers suffer when packaged and stored similarly.
Hoplark produces varietal SHW using hop varieties prominently called out on its cans. Sabro drinks clean and reminds me of a piña colada, heavy on the coconut. Mosaic is delicate and refreshing, perhaps too delicate?
Sparkling hop waters are one more tool for the sober-curious individuals currently participating in #DryJanuary. As of this publication, less than a week remains to stay the course, or course-correct if January has proven more damp than dry. Regardless of circumstance, be gentle with yourself as change is difficult. A few steps toward something moves you a few steps away from something else. Cheers, ~M
Having tasted, sold, brewed, named, blended, written and thought about, discussed, argued over, and judged barley’s finest use for over fifteen years, I have opinions on the subject. Ultimately, I’m of the mind that if you like it, drink it. If not, don’t waste your liver money on it. Please contact me: thejoyofbeer208@gmail.com.