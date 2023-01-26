Support Local Journalism


If seltzer and non-alcoholic (NA) IPA had a love child, it would be sparkling hop water (SHW). This bubbly, botanical-based beverage bursts with an abundance of flavor but lacks carbs, calories, and alcohol — winning #DryJanuary! There are plenty of SHW options available for purchase online, but the following examples are currently available in grocery stores and bottle shops around the Treasure Valley.

With its recent launch of Hop Splash, Sierra Nevada joins a handful of other breweries in the emerging SHW category. Hop Splash features Citra and Amarillo hop varieties that provide a full hop experience from tip to tail. Hop Splash has a good bubble and ample aromatics — citrus, fresh cut hay, and mint — that impart flavor. The best part: no guilt if you polish off a 6-er in a day.


