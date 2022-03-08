Every March 17, the world becomes an emerald oyster. Jigs are danced, bags are piped, and millions AND millions of pints of Dry Stout are consumed. But do all of those pints taste the same? Context is critical as it impacts both flavor and enjoyment.
The basic equipment is the same: beer-clean vessel, rinsed and ready for action; special nitro gas blend, either on draft or from a nitrogenated draught package — if draft, a purpose-built faucet delivers perfection via a restrictor plate (which forces CO2 out of solution); if draught package, this perfection usually requires a nitrogen-charged widget, or ball, suspended in the package and/or a rather aggressive and unconventional pour. The resultant beer possesses both downward-cascading microbubbles and a beautiful foam crown, shamrock optional. The nitrogen not only decreases the bubble size compared to typical carbonation but also imparts a creaminess to the mouthfeel that helps to temper the roasted barley flavors.
Beer tastes best while enjoying the trinity of good company, good food and good music. There is no shortage of these elements on March 17 as this day celebrates a culture renowned for those virtues. The Irish poet, William Butler Yeats, is widely credited with the saying, “There are no strangers here, only friends you haven’t met yet.” Regardless of the quote’s origin, the sentiment expresses an openness to experience and connection that is welcome any time. With a beer in hand, community exists. All are welcome.
Dry Stout works with food. The balance of sweet, bready malt, hop bitterness, and roasty, coffee-like notes make a complex addition to any recipe and a delightful pairing. Classic dishes include Corned Beef and Cabbage, with the slow-roasted carrots and potatoes being the secret stars, especially when cooked in beer. Shepherd’s Pie welcomes Dry Stout in its gravy as certain preparations allow for a pleasant caramelization. Though perception holds that Dry Stout is, well, stout, it’s actually quite low in calories and alcohol, making it sessionable.
Staying for a second set requires a sessionable beer. Dry Stout fits the bill and doesn’t mind some foot-tapping, hand-clapping, knee-shaking live music. Fiddles, flutes, harps and sweet, sweet harmonies seem to infuse the beer with a little extra magic. So go enjoy responsibly, be present, and be Irish, if only for a day. Slainte! ~M
Having tasted, sold, brewed, named, blended, written and thought about, discussed, argued over, and judged barley’s finest use for over fifteen years, I have opinions on the subject. Ultimately, I’m of the mind that if you like it, drink it. If not, don’t waste your liver money on it. Please contact me: thejoyofbeer208@gmail.com.