It’s a familiar experience for residents of the Treasure Valley: People learn about a taco truck by word of mouth, or pull haphazardly onto the side of the road because the motorist just happened to spot a taco truck and be hungry at the same time. This is a fortuitous accident, as most taco trucks in the valley come from families who put their roots down where they want to live and work closely together and find an affordable spot that allows them to conduct their business with minimal overhead. In Ada and Canyon counties, this is the story for many small food businesses.
Their lack of market analysis and profit margin projections would seem like a shaky business plan to any pencil-sharpening student pursuing a degree in marketing or business, but the local taco trucks seemingly thrive in this chaotic environment.
Taco trucks around the Treasure Valley are more likely than not owned by a couple who is married or who are in a common law marriage, and who have children, nieces and nephews, siblings, in-laws, or aunts and uncles who help out.
Daria and Pablo Morfin own Pablo’s Tacos on the corner of King’s Road and Garrity Boulevard in Nampa. They set up their business in the middle of November of this year, and although the business just started and the blistering cold means people are reluctant to sit at the tables under the tent outside the truck, the couple was optimistic about the future of their eatery.
“We’ve gotten good feedback so far,” Daria Morfin said as the couple’s 3-year-old son entertained himself in the front of the truck with cartoons. “People have been really nice to us, so we think we’ll get more customers with time.”
The young family moved from San Diego, California, to Nampa because they had family here already, and they wanted to share a taste of San Diego cuisine with Nampans. Although the entire family was spending quality time with one another in the truck when there were no patrons, Pablo also works in construction to help offset the cost of running the truck.
“When he’s not there [working construction], he’s here with us, or he takes our son home,” Daria said.
Although the Morfins are just starting out, Maria Guadalupe and Roberto Castillo are examples of what longevity in a family business looks like. They have run the family taco business for decades and have been at the corner of 16th Avenue South and Second Street North in Nampa for 17 years as Tacos Lupita, having found their groove in business and marriage a while back.
“We brought Tacos Lupita to Nampa because we wanted to have our house and our business close to each other, and we really liked the area,” Roberto said in Spanish as his wife smiled at him.
They moved with their young daughter from Madras, Oregon, where they’d already established Tacos Lupita, famous for being not a truck, but an older Blue Bird flat-front bus with the inside hollowed out for seating and easy views of the kitchen.
Their daughter is now an adult, married and with children. But her family still lives in Nampa and helps Roberto and Maria Guadalupe with the business should they need to take time off. But those situations are rare.
“We’re both here every day,” Maria Guadalupe said about herself and her husband in Spanish. “I make the salsas fresh every morning and he opens the business, and then we both work here until about 10 o’clock at night. Then we both close up and go home.”