Turf in Boise and beyond
Boise's food scene is expansive, serving a sophisticated buffet featuring new cuisines. At the same time, older tried-and-true traditions have ramped up their game thanks to a base of coastal newcomers to the Treasure Valley and welcoming natives who are more traveled and on to the good stuff. Not just Boise, mind you, but out in the neighboring town of Caldwell, an actual foodie scene is on fire.
The godfather of Boise fine dining is Rex Chandler, a SoCal native who came up in the restaurant business in Hawaii then moved to Ketchum, Idaho, where he opened the first Chandlers for 15 years until 2007 when our Boise Chandlers opened its doors.
Steak is an apex Idaho staple. Carnivores in the know understand the cuts that run along the back tend to be the most tender and costliest. Japanese wagyu or Kobe beef don't reference cuts of steak; according to restaurateur Rex Chandler, it is how the cows are bred, fed and raised. These classifications of cows initially raised in Japan have jumped the ocean to us in Idaho, where Chandler says Idaho's Snake River Farms adopted their process and bred the steer to emulate the Japanese methods.
Regarding how Boise's food scene has changed, Chandler noted that beef preferences are also different. "It's gotten more specific," he said. "New options are available from the types of feed that the steer are raised on, and grass-finished is a newer popular item — but the ones that are selling are the specialty cuts of either Japanese wagyu or the American wagyu from Snake River Farms."
The meat served at Chandlers is always rated "the best," Chandler said. "We start with prime beef, and then it goes up from there to the A5 rating, the top of the line Japanese wagyu. They started importing Japanese beef with more fat built into the muscle, more present in the grain, making a very tender and tasty beef. The American Cattle Growing Association became aware of it at Snake River Farms here in Idaho. They imported some wagyu steer and crossbred them, and now they have a wonderful product called American wagyu. And to me, it has a perfect balance."
The cuts of meat ordered have morphed over the years, with more petite filets and bone-in filets taking the lead. "We're making use of different cuts. The flat iron is a really big, popular cut, and we stay with all those other [traditional] prime cuts. We have a butcher room in our kitchen. And so every single steak that we have is hand cut. We have a bone-in filet called The Delmonico, a bone-in New York strip, a Kansas City cut, ribeyes, The Cowboy, and so forth. We're pretty fortunate to do that and have the facility and the expertise to hand-cut every steak."
A classic still dominates the most popular steak dish sold at Chandlers. "It is still the filet which is the most popular order. It is a go-to. But, outside of that, I think our Delmonico — which is the filet, but with the bone in—gives you not only the tenderness of the filet — but all the texture, all that sinew that connects the filet with the bone is where all the flavor is. And it just is really yummy. A real specialty cut."
A night out at Chandlers, "in Rex's place" in Boise, guarantees you will remember the meal and, more importantly, the ambiance and how you felt in the moment, Chandler said.
"Service is our hallmark. The thing that makes this stand out from the others," he said. "I should first say the food; the cuisine has to be excellent. That is a given. If it's not, you shouldn't be doing this. So the food must be outstanding. The difference in the restaurant businesses is the level of service and hospitality and that sincere feeling of warmth and welcoming in a professional manner."
Top Turf picks
Chandlers
981 W Grove St., Inside the Hotel 43, Boise
208-383-4300
Rex Chandler picks the classic filet for any steak lover to try and gives his nod to the Delmonico, one of his favorite cuts.
Fork
199 N. Eighth St., Boise
208-287-1700
Fork is a landmark spot on Eighth and Idaho, where owner Cameron Lumsden rotates several steak cuts and loves his tried and true Allstar, the short rib entree. He said: "It's considered a rib steak and has been on the menu for 11 years, slight changes over time. We source Northwest Certified Angus Beef for our beef program. Then, for seven hours, it is slow-braised in local red wine to make it fork-tender."
Lock Stock and Barrel
1100 W. Jefferson St., Boise
208-336-4266
This old-school steakhouse has stood the test of time in Boise, and for the Prime Rib people, it is the place to go for the classic cut that is ultra-tender and always served with the traditional fixings.
A choice prime rib aged a minimum of 28 days is appropriately seasoned and slow-roasted and served with port au jus and creamy horseradish sauce.
Barbacoa Grill
276 W. Bobwhite Ct., Boise
208-338-5000
Owner Martine Castoro's eclectic Latin and Caribbean-infused menu boasts a dynamite top seller, the Cognac Filet Mignon, grilled to the person's desired doneness. Their signature 10-ounce filet mignon is cooked on 600-degree granite stone with a cognac sauce reduction finish.
Indian Creek Steakhouse
711 Main St., Caldwell
208-459-4835
Out in Caldwell, a bonafide food scene is growing, perhaps inspired by the revitalized downtown, with a winding creek and restored older buildings lending new space to restaurants like the James Beard-nominated spot Amano. But, of course, you cannot beat Indian Creek Steakhouse for steak, where hefty cuts of meat roam the menu — like the hand-cut 20-ounce T-bone cooked over an open fire.
Surf in Boise and beyond
Have you ever tried Chandlers' Tower of Tuna? Proper Moules Frites? Maybe a dozen Fat Bastards? Or dined on generous cuts of ahi or fresh Alaskan halibut cooked to perfection? So … it is no surprise that snagging top honors in the "surf" category once again at Chandlers, where owner Rex Chandler's commitment to securing the best vendors and expediting delivery ensures Idaho diners reap the benefits of delectable oysters, mussels, ahi, halibut, black cod, abalone and many other delicacies from the sea.
He has a vested interest — his own palate. "Honestly," said Chandler, "I eat more fish than anything else … . But when I do have to try and test and usually my go-to [order] is seafood. We often dine with friends, so everybody has a different dish, and my job now seems to be quality control. Of course, I have other responsibilities, but that's the fun part."
Boise has many new transplants from the East Coast and the West Coast, and the growing demand for the city to expand its seafood options is not lost on Chandler.
When asked if this impacted his ordering, he agreed that it had. "Well, we've always had a large seafood selection because of my background. So, the simple answer to your question is yes, quite definitely," Chandler said. "I started in Hawaii, where I started my restaurant career. On March 15th, I celebrated 48 years as a restaurateur. I've owned a restaurant contiguously since 1974. So, seafood was always the specialty of our restaurants. I owned one that was nationally known — Nick's Fish Market. [They had locations] in Honolulu, Beverly Hills, Houston and Chicago. I owned the one in Honolulu for many years, and it was very much like Chandlers."
In Hawaii and at the other high-profile spots, Chandler honed his menu and shored up the best vendors, something he is still actively involved with for Chandlers in Boise.
"I started in Honolulu doing seafood, and I opened restaurants in Southern California where I was raised. I did fine-dining seafood," he said. "The logistics weren't there when we moved to Ketchum to raise my son, who was a ski racer. I couldn't get the seafood, and I couldn't get the product I wanted to serve. So we moved into meats and did Northwest cuisine like Elk tenderloin. Those dishes were paramount because you're in a ski resort. So when we opened [Chandlers] in Boise in 2007, I surmised that it would be better to be a prime steakhouse that serves good fish than a seafood restaurant that serves a good steak. And, because that was what was going on at the time. Seafood was so rare here, and we were landlocked. There weren't all of our new residents we have now who have those expectations. So I've seen it change and evolve. Often, I spend as much money on seafood as I do on meats; we serve so much of it."
Oysters are always a bellwether for quality with seafood lovers and places in the Pacific Northwest — Whidbey Island's Penn Cove Mussels — where Chandler has focused much of his sourcing. "We buy oysters directly from Taylor Shellfish Farms in Washington. They're very clean and wonderfully fresh, and we get delivery three times a week at the airport. They put it on the plane, and we have a little van, and we pick that up. And our Hawaiian seafood and a lot of our Alaskan seafood, also."
The Hawaiian vendors are given their orders directly from Chandlers for what they want, he said. "There's a video on our website of me at a Honolulu fish auction. And so at 5 in the morning, the fish comes in, they unload it, it goes directly into the auction. We take samples, decide on the value. Buy the fish. It goes across the street to their facility where it's cleaned, boxed; it's on an airplane, and we get it by 10:30 that morning. You can't get better quality or fresher fish."
The dish Rex Chandler wants you to try? His favorite may surprise you. "Abalone. We're the only ones in Idaho that have it. And as a kid growing up down in Newport Beach, California, abalone was what we did. And I've had that on my menu from Day One. So for 48 years now, I've been buying from the same family out of Mexico. It's expensive, a real delicacy and the people that like it, well you can't believe the following we have and the amount of loyalty to that product. And other people just have no idea what it is But, that's the specialty. And then after that, our ahi is exceptional. Also, our swordfish, black cod."
Chandler was speaking via phone from Hawaii … "and I'm here in Hawaii right now," he said. "So we're heading to the fish market to get an idea of what's going on with the marketplace … and update our recipes. I always try to keep the recipes fresh."
Top Surf Spots
Chandlers
981 W. Grove St., Boise
208-383-4300
Jet-fresh seafood is among Chandlers top specialties. His favorite is abalone, but every Boisean needs to try the famous Tower of Tuna or the fin fish top-seller, the halibut.
Little Pearl Oyster Bar
160 N. Eighth St., Boise
No reservations; waitlist option available
The insides of the little cafe on Eighth street are straight out of New York, but the live, fresh daily Maine lobster is served as a lobster roll with crème fraîche, fine herbs and lemon confit. Served on a buttered and toasted Acme brioche roll with house-made hand-cut fries, it is addictive and on point for those who love to dig their toes in Cape Cod's sands.
Anthony's - Boise
959 W. Front St., Boise
208- 202-2468
This chic newcomer at the base of JUMP may give the competition a moment to pause, said Amy Burns, president of Anthony’s restaurants. "As far as why we chose Boise, as a family-owned company, we have always been looking for the perfect Pacific Northwest locations. Our family has deep roots in Boise, with family living in Boise for over 25 years. When the Simplot location was brought to our attention and we met the family, it became an ideal match."
An ethos that Anthonys abides by is buying and sourcing locally. "We have always supported locally sourced beef, seafood and wines which is a common value with the Boise community," said Burns. "Zeppole Baking Company, STIL Ice Cream, and Salmon Creek Farms are perfect examples of local partnerships we have forged. Our own seafood company delivers fresh seafood to our Boise location three times each week to make sure they always have the freshest product available."
KIN
999 W. Main St., Suite P101, Boise
208-342-0600
Chef Remi Mcmanus and the gang at James Beard Award-nominated KIN have created a wholly unique take on sturgeon filets, and it's a beautifully rendered dish that will surprise you.
Amano
702 Main St., Caldwell
208-453-6410
This James Beard Award nominee spot in Caldwell serves up the best Baja-styled fried fish tacos outside of any place on the West Coast. The secret to excellence? Chef Sal Alamilla sources Lingcod, a more delicately flavored fish with habanero salsa and handmade tortillas.