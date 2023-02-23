Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


Ketchum plays host to many annual festivals that give attendees the chance to rub elbows — figuratively and literally — with celebs within those realms, from the Wellness Festival to the Food Festival to the Trailing of the Sheep. Joining in this tradition with its own inaugural event is the Sun Valley Culinary Institute and its Food & Wine Celebration taking place March 1–4. Like any good culinary event, this one will feature high-profile chefs, cooking classes, and, of course, a chance to eat some delicious food. But unlike say, the Aspen Food & Wine Classic, this event will remain intimate in the way that all Sun Valley festivals are and that keeps people coming back.

Founded in 2019, the Sun Valley Culinary Institute (SVCI) is a relative newcomer to Ketchum. The institute has a three-tiered mission: provide culinary education to students, cooking classes for the public, and an event space. Training culinary professionals to help provide the local restaurant community with a desperately needed workforce is of the utmost importance during this time, and the SVCI Food & Wine Celebration will help to raise funds just for this purpose.


Recommended for you

Load comments